Alleged Albury shopping centre stabber refused bail in court, woman released

A man accused of a stabbing attack at Albury's West End Plaza has been refused bail.
A 35-year-old man suffered wounds to his back during the incident, which occurred about 6pm on January 30.
He was taken to Albury hospital and remains in a stable condition.
Mccahon faces charges of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, affray, and using a knife in a public place to cause a person fear for their safety.
The matter was listed in Albury Local Court on Thursday morning.
Mccahon sought bail.
Magistrate Melissa Humphreys refused the application.
The 31-year-old will return to court on March 26.
A woman, 24, had also been taken into custody at the Ryan Road home on Wednesday.
She faces a charge of affray and was bailed by police.
The 24-year-old will face court on February 21.
Police continue to investigate the matter.
