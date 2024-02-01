Lizzie's passion comes through in every stitch and style of new store

Created with your child in mind, that's the message behind Brooklyn & Me, a new boutique store on Albury's Smollett Street.
Owner and designer Lizzie Hateley wanted to provide a solution to the overwhelming experience parents could have when shopping online for their children.
The store, which stocks baby and children clothing, candles and dried flowers, "has boomed as expected".
"It's been great so far," she said of the store having been open for four weeks.
"But the official opening to the public will be on Saturday, February 3."
"I've been working in retail my whole working life, and still doing one day a week at Peter Alexander," she said.
She said it was exciting to move her "hobby from an online store to a physical store" for the convenience.
"It can be hard shopping for clothing you like for your children, and I was always on the lookout when Brooklyn my daughter, 2, was born, so that's where the idea came from."
"I wanted to create a different kind of experience when parents are shopping in-store," she said.
"We've got toys for your kids, so you're not having to run after them and can shop in peace.
"I know the feeling of running after children when trying to shop and we have anything that could easily break up high."
Ms Hateley said that it was great to be able to offer more than clothing.
"We have six local businesses stocking their items in-store too, which is nice," she said.
The official opening day will be from 10am until 2pm and will include face painting, balloons, personalised bag tags, as well as entertainment and games.
"We want people to come in see what's on offer, have a little shop and bring some awareness that we're here now," she said.
