THEN AND NOW: Newspaper ads offer a glimpse into Wodonga life last century

From reading advertisements we are able to get a picture of life in Wodonga at the time.
This is a snapshot of 1907 in our town, taken from the Wodonga and Towong Sentinel.
More than anyone else, two journalists are responsible for placing on record Wodonga's history from 1885 to 1965.
They were James Ryan, who established the Wodonga and Towong Sentinel in 1885, and his son Charles, who became owner/editor on his father's death and reported local events until 1965 when he sold his paper to The Border Morning Mail.
Carew and Son, Boots and Shoes, were selling "all the latest novelties in footwear".
Gordes Boot Emporium whose reduced prices are not and cannot now be beaten, were ready to repair boots regardless of place of purchase. Repairs done while you wait.
William Twomey had taken over the Terminus Hair Dressing Saloon, also selling tobacco and cigars etc.
Henry Barber was selling saddles and harness and repairing same.
The Railway Hotel was claiming recognition as one of the best out of Melbourne and promised that letters and telegrams would receive prompt attention.
Wodonga Stores and Bakery conducted by Geo. Leighton sold groceries, drapery, boots, ironmongery, crockery, glassware, wines and spirits, timber and all building materials, flour, oats, bran, chaff and general produce. Bread delivered to all parts every morning. Small goods made to order.
John Whan's Wodonga General Supply Stores was advertising The Perfect Blur Flame Oil Stove on which every article cooked was simple perfection and was ideal for heating flat irons.
Wodonga Bakery was offering fancy bread and biscuits, and The Central Bakery best bread, 4d large loaf for cash.
J. M'Swiney, Chemist was selling Dr Allan's Eye Lotion for blight and other eye affections.
Most hotel advertising included stabling and loose boxes to accommodate horses.
March 1, grand opening ball Bonegilla Hall. Tickets 5/-, ladies free.
A thousand horses were being offered for sale, including a number of draughts, at the horse sale at Wodonga over four days.
C.F. Awburn was selling the Edison phonograph with large supply of records always on hand.
Wodonga Coffee Palace offered first-class accommodation with hot and cold water baths.
