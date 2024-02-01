Look who's back! One of the O and M's best players from 2019, 2021

The man dubbed 'Muscles' by his VFL club is back at Lavington in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
However Marty Brennan won't start the season next month as he has a pre-arranged holiday during the latter part of the off-season.
Brennan joined Werribee in 2022, but injuries restricted him to only five senior state games and nine matches with his second club Grovedale Tigers in AFL Barwon.
He also played a game with Lavington in 2022, so has only 15 in the past two years.
"He had a few niggles and is just getting back into it, but those long-term injuries take their toll," Lavington coach Adam Schneider said.
"Marty's back in town, but he has a holiday planned and will be back at Lavington at some stage during the season."
Werribee general manager Mark Micallef said the club labelled Brennan 'Muscles' after impressing in the gym.
When the midfielder-forward left for the Tigers, he was clearly in the O and M top 10 players, winning a second club best and fairest in 2021.
However, the addition of a host of former AFL and VFL players in recent years, including Yarrawonga's Morris medallist Leigh Masters and Wangaratta's Morris medallist Callum Moore, has lifted the standard at the top, but if Brennan can regain his best, he will still be an enormously influential figure.
"I believe that too," Schneider said when told of Brennan's standing in the league at the end of 2021, prior to his arrival as coach.
"He played a game two years ago (against Myrtleford) when he came home and you can tell with his composure and his smarts how good a player he is.
"He's also got himself flying fit, doing bike riding and lots of running, so he's in really good nick."
The Panthers start their season against Wodonga Raiders, who should be a big improver, on Good Friday.
A win by Lavington will be important as it will then start underdogs against premiers Yarrawonga and grand finalists Albury in the next two rounds.
