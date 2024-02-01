PANTHER SWITCH: New coach steps down as club announces leader for 2024

Lavington has had a change of guard just months out from the start of the Ovens and Murray League netball season.
Recently appointed A-grade coach Beck O'Connell has stepped down from the top job, with premiership coach Linda Charlton reclaiming the reins.
O'Connell cited unexpected changes to her working circumstances and family commitments as the reasons behind her decision to withdraw from the position for 2024.
"I have taken an objective approach to evaluate all of my and my family's commitments and work commitments, and unfortunately, taking all these things into consideration, I believe stepping down from the A-grade position would be in the best interest of the club and my family," O'Connell said in a statement.
The 2010 Toni Wilson Medallist will however remain involved with the Panthers.
"Beck will stay on in our junior development program and help bring through future netballers for Lavington," club president Mark Sanson said.
"It's great to have Linda stepping back in as our A-grade coach after steering us to a magnificent premiership last year."
Charlton led the Panthers to their first A-grade flag in a decade before stepping into an assistant coaching role at the end of last year.
O'Connell has previously coached Corowa-Rutherglen and Billabong Crows and most recently helped Yackandandah to a grand final berth during the 2023 Tallangatta and District Netball Association season.
The Panthers will take on Wodonga Raiders in a grand final rematch when the Ovens and Murray season gets under way in March.
