Closing time: Last call for beers at town's popular watering hole

A popular Mulwala watering hole will pour its last beer on Sunday under its current management.
Royal Mail Hotel publican Kardy Veera is holding a farewell at the waterfront spot and says he has no idea what the pub's future holds for its locals.
Mr Veera, who has lived on the premises with his family for the past eight months, said it was unclear when the pub might start trading again after Sunday, February 4.
"We've been running the place for eight months but we're closing on Sunday," Mr Veera said. "There's going to be a bit of a party happening, but it's a sad day.
"Sunday is the final day for everyone to grab food and drink, well until the remaining stock runs out, anyway. I understand the freehold owner might come back and reopen it but we're not sure."
The Border Mail has contacted owner Robert Porto.
Mulwala Progress Association president Robert "Possum" Purtle, who has been a regular at the Royal Mail "for some time now", said he was saddened to hear the pub's future was under a cloud.
"It's a real sad day for Mulwala, it's a great little pub, very popular, a friendly place," he said.
"The publican, Kardy, is terrific bloke, but he has to move on, so Sunday will be a big farewell.
"I've heard it said many times that if the pub reopens it's unlikely to get the same support it has had over the past year or so."
