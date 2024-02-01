Witnesses say car swerved at group before teen hit, driver pleads not guilty

A Wodonga man accused of deliberately running down a young tennis player will stand trial, with police alleging the driver used the vehicle as a weapon.
Dale Johnathan Green has entered not guilty pleas in Wodonga court after multiple people, including the teenager who was run over, gave evidence.
The court heard the Melrose Drive resident told police he wanted to "give the kids a bit of a scare, but he didn't mean to run over anyone" during the January 14 incident last year.
They had attended the Ampol petrol station on Melbourne Road for snacks and drinks before the incident, and walked back to the tennis club on Melrose Drive.
The court heard some had stopped outside Green's home, and possibly urinated, before Green opened the door.
Some witnesses said he was armed with a machete after opening his door.
The youths fled and Green got into a white Toyota HiLux.
A witness on Thursday, February 1, said he saw Mr Vickery trip over and the driver "go straight for him".
"It was clearly chasing us," he said of the vehicle, noting the driver had been swerving "as if trying to hit all of us".
Witness Daniel Lemmon-Warde said he saw the car "run directly over his (Mr Vickery's) legs".
Another youth, Oliver King, said the car "sped over the top of him".
He said the vehicle "stopped over his body" then the driver sped off.
The 17-year-old said the car had moments earlier chased after the group.
"I saw a car swerving in different, like swerving, trying to hit everyone that was running away," he said.
The court heard Green had given a frank interview with police after his arrest.
Magistrate Peter Mithen found there was evidence of sufficient weight to support a conviction and ordered Green face the County Court.
The matter is listed before the court on February 29.
