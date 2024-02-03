Thanks to all for a hall brought 'back to its glory days and beyond'

Nearly two decades ago a North East community hall was on the brink of closure.
This month a special celebration will be held to thank everyone who has contributed to its revival.
The Corryong and District Memorial Hall was in desperate need of a new roof and other repairs and almost shut in 2007 due to a lack of interest to manage it.
But now it has been rejuvenated thanks to a mammoth volunteer effort.
All businesses, trades, groups and individuals who contributed to the cause will be recognised at a Million Thanks morning tea and associated events on February 23 and 24 to celebrate more than 15 years of dedicated work by the volunteer committee of management.
"It's the volunteers that make all country towns work. If you took the volunteers out, there would be nothing," committee president Austin Nicholas said.
Built in 1959 to replace the Athenaeum Hall, the construction was funded entirely by community fundraising, but its opening was delayed due to a leak in the roof.
By 2007, the hall was left in the hands of three original members who struggled to keep it afloat financially, before a new group stepped up and held public meetings to garner support.
A wish list of essential and desirable works was drawn up and support from Towong Council, businesses, community groups and regional politicians saw fundraising ramp up, while applications for grants became increasingly available.
The devastating Black Summer bushfires of 2019-20 highlighted the need for the memorial hall and adjoining RSL hall to provide a safe space for the community in times of disaster and recovery in future.
Secretary-treasurer Sheril Wilson, who lost her farm during the fires, was instrumental in securing grants for the hall to undergo much-needed upgrades.
"The grant funding's intention was to support and contribute to rebuilding community through increased community cohesion, participation, increased feeling of place, contribute to improved mental and physical health outcomes and improved built environment," she said.
"Our committee has proudly achieved all and more of these requirements."
Cafe Corryong Brew opened within the hall in 2019 and created an income stream, which helped to convert the existing kiosk into a fully equipped commercial kitchen.
The front verandah was turned into a covered dining area overlooking the main street and the foyer became an indoor eating area.
Mrs Wilson said more recent funding transformed what was referred to as the "crying room", a place for parents to sit with babies outside the main hall if they were unsettled, into a fully operational bar.
The management of the memorial and RSL halls was combined in 2021 to create a hub for sport, social interaction, arts, dance, culture and business events.
Grants have also led to the installation of solar power and battery back-up, audio and lighting equipment, replacement of the grand piano, additional storage, a new green room, seating and tables for large groups, resurfaced stage and auditorium flooring, new toilets and showers in the RSL hall, and revamped foyer and backstage areas.
"The committee of management are a dedicated group who have given much time and effort into bringing the hall back to its glory days and beyond," Mrs Wilson said.
"However, the next generation of our community will need to step up and continue to procure further funding, initiate a wider range of hall activities and keep the Corryong Memorial and RSL hall precinct thriving."
Celebrations will start with the morning tea on Friday, February 23, at the memorial hall at 10.30am, followed by a Let's Celebrate Living event on Saturday night, February 24, in the hall.
Entertainment will be provided by Good Sugar Band, supported by The Hoffman Duo from 7.30pm to 11.30pm.
Bookings can be made online at eventbookings.com/b/event/let-s-celebrate-living.
