WEATHER WATCH: Comparing rain patterns now with those of years past

During the last few days an extensive trough of low pressure with an occluded front produced moderate to heavy rains from the eastern part of South Australia through most of Victoria.
Adelaide recorded 34.8 millimetres to 9am Friday morning, January 26, taking the January rainfall to 61 millimetres, nearly triple the monthly average, this occurring just two days after 41.2 degrees was recorded. Following well above average rainfall of 60.6 millimetres in November and then 73.4 millimetres in December, it is already the wettest November to January of 195 millimetres since records started in 1839. The previous wettest November to January period in Adelaide was 167 millimetres in 2017-18. Other very wet November to January periods in Adelaide were in 1871-72, 1903-04, 1920-21, 1936-37, 1940-41, and 1962-63. Three of those - 1903-04, 1936-37 and 1962-63 - saw an absence of very hot days of 38 degrees or more in Victoria except for Mildura. The others manage to score a few very hot days of over 40 degrees, even in Victoria. The summers of these past episodes were all wetter than average in Victoria, NSW and Queensland and most of Tasmania.
Several towns in the Maranoa and Warrego district in Queensland have had well above average rainfall from mid November to the end of January. Charleville has had its third wettest January in 150 years of records with 246 millimetres, just behind the 307 in January 1891 and 263.8 in January 2008. Cunnamulla had its wettest ever day in 145 years of records with 168 millimetres on January 8. The previous wettest day at Cunnamulla was 158 millimetres in December 1992. Both these towns had a very dry period from July to October.
The past records do show when heavy rains occur during the last two months of the year after a notable dry period from mid winter to October, the heavy rains continue well into January and perhaps in early February then a warm to hot period from late February to late March with maximum temperatures topping 40 degrees at many places from Victoria right up to Charleville then above average rain from April until November on most months.
There has been much discussion and criticism with the Bureau of Meteorology's forecast failure in predicting severe drought conditions based upon a strong El Nino event for the next 12 months.
Back in mid 1997 the bureau also issued a severe drought warning, one of the worst ever to happen in the next 12 months well into 1998.
With my studies of rainfall patterns since I was at CSIRO in 1964 across the eastern states I was quick to predict a wetter than average period from September 1997 until January 1998 and more heavy rain from April 1998 to November 1998. This turned out to be one of my most accurate predictions, including my forecast for a very wet year in 2010, 13 years later.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.