WEATHER WATCH: Comparing rain patterns now with those of years past

Adelaide recorded 34.8 millimetres to 9am Friday morning, January 26, taking the January rainfall to 61 millimetres, nearly triple the monthly average, this occurring just two days after 41.2 degrees was recorded. Following well above average rainfall of 60.6 millimetres in November and then 73.4 millimetres in December, it is already the wettest November to January of 195 millimetres since records started in 1839. The previous wettest November to January period in Adelaide was 167 millimetres in 2017-18. Other very wet November to January periods in Adelaide were in 1871-72, 1903-04, 1920-21, 1936-37, 1940-41, and 1962-63. Three of those - 1903-04, 1936-37 and 1962-63 - saw an absence of very hot days of 38 degrees or more in Victoria except for Mildura. The others manage to score a few very hot days of over 40 degrees, even in Victoria. The summers of these past episodes were all wetter than average in Victoria, NSW and Queensland and most of Tasmania.