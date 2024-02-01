Gai Waterhouse guest speaker for launch of Albury Gold Cup carnival

The Queen of Australian racing, Gai Waterhouse, will be a guest of the Albury Racing Club on Friday, March 1, to launch the Albury Gold Cup carnival.
The traditional launch will be once again held at the Commercial Club who is the major sponsor of the club.
The Sydney-based trainer has amassed more than 150 Group 1 wins throughout her career.
The Waterhouse and Adrian Bott stable is a previous winner of the Albury Gold Cup after Entente won the $200,000 feature in 2021 with Sam Clipperton aboard.
It handed Waterhouse a slice of history as the first female trainer in history to capture the Albury feature.
Waterhouse has targeted the Albury Cup on several occasions and also finished runner-up behind the Craig Widdison trained Willi Willi in 2018 with Supply and Demand.
Albury Racing Club chief executive officer Steve Hetherton said it was a huge coup to get the Hall Of Fame trainer to make the trek to Albury.
"It is exciting to have somebody of Gai's ilk be a guest speaker and what she will bring to the launch," Hetherton said.
"Not only at the launch but to the whole Albury Gold Cup carnival.
"The stable has been in hot form and recently won the Magic Millions with Storm Boy who is also a short-priced favourite to win the Golden Slipper in futures markets.
"The other great thing is Gai has been a big supporter of our carnival in the past and won the cup a couple of years ago with Entente.
"We are very fortunate that Gai has found the time in her busy schedule to make the trek to Albury.
"We have had some high-profile guest speakers in the past and Gai certainly continues that tradition."
The award winning two-day carnival is fast approaching and will commence on Thursday, March 21 with the $200,000 Listed Albury Gold Cup the following day.
