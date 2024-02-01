Stein hoping Indian Soldier has done enough to qualify for the Country Championships

The Martin Stein-trained Indian Soldier boosted his Country Championships credentials with a barnstorming win at Albury on Thursday.
Ridden by Jason Lyon, Indian Soldier stamped himself as a promising galloper in the making after notching his third career win from eight starts in the $30,000 Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1400m).
Indian Dancer was heavily supported by punters after being backed into $2 after opening at $2.30.
Favourite backers had plenty of cause for concern as Indian Dancer was still spotting the leaders several lengths start approaching the final furlong.
But the big striding galloper finished powerfully to overhaul Just Like Liam ($3.80) by a head with Deep Core ($12) third.
Stein is hoping the win will now elevate Indian Soldier's rating high enough to contest the Newhaven Park Country Championships on his home track on February 18.
"The horse had me a little worried there for a second when he was still a fair way off them 200m from home," Stein said.
"But the big fella got the big strides going late and got the job done in the end.
"With the big stride on the big fella, he is just warming up over 1400m and is going to be better suited over a longer trip.
"Hopefully we get rated harshly for the win which is something trainers don't usually say.
"But we didn't go up a point for running third the other day so hopefully we get four or five points for winning today.
"We then might just sneak into the Country Championships Qualifier and hopefully we do and I have to get the suit out."
Indian Soldier landed a plunge when resuming when he was heavily supported at Albury in the lead-up to Christmas.
He has since finished fourth at Corowa and was on the quick back-up after running third at Wagga on Australia day.
