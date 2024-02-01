Drink-driver blows 0.192 after crashing into semi-trailer on Hume Freeway

Police say a high-range drink-driver has been lucky to escape serious injuries in a collision between his small hatchback and a semi-trailer.
The 28-year-old man crashed a Hyundai i30 into the rear of a truck on the Hume Freeway at Wangaratta on Thursday night.
Emergency crews were called to the scene about 9.30pm on February 1.
The Wallan car driver ran into the back of the vehicle and was unhurt.
He was taken to the Wangaratta police station and blew an alcohol reading of 0.192.
He will appear at the Wangaratta court on multiple charges, including drink-driving, at a later date.
Police continue to investigate the matter.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.