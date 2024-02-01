The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Drink-driver blows 0.192 after crashing into semi-trailer on Hume Freeway

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated February 2 2024 - 9:02am, first published 8:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The drink-driver will face Wangaratta court after crashing into the back of a semi-trailer on the Hume Freeway. File photo
The drink-driver will face Wangaratta court after crashing into the back of a semi-trailer on the Hume Freeway. File photo

Police say a high-range drink-driver has been lucky to escape serious injuries in a collision between his small hatchback and a semi-trailer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.