These relationships have gone the distance but they're now under threat

Long-distance relationships of a different kind will go under the microscope in Wodonga on Valentine's Day.
Charles Sturt University's Dr Nicole McCasker will reveal the secret life of freshwater mussels in a fascinating talk on Wednesday, February 14.
A freshwater ecologist and senior research fellow at Charles Sturt's Gulbali Research Institute for Agriculture, Water and Environment, Dr McCasker said freshwater mussels were often overlooked and under-appreciated in the animal world.
Her talk would touch on types of local mussels, their role in the environment, their relationship with fish, conservation concerns and their reproductive behaviour.
Dr McCasker said freshwater mussels also revealed aquatic health.
She said their shells were indicative of climate change, making them "the canary in the coalmine".
"They're long-lived sedentary animals, so if they disappear it's a sign something's amiss," she said.
"We believe populations of freshwater mussels have reduced dramatically, which negatively impacts our waterways."
During the past 15 years, Dr McCasker has worked in myriad riverine and floodplain environments throughout the Murray-Darling Basin.
Her research explored the early-life stages of freshwater fish, ecosystem responses to environmental water and the functional role of freshwater mussels in riverine landscapes.
Dr McCasker said freshwater mussels have significant cultural value.
"They were an important source of protein for First Nations people, as evidenced by middens containing large numbers of mussel shells beside rivers and lakes," Dr McCasker said.
"The mussel shells were also used as tools."
The Secret Life of Freshwater Mussels talk will be hosted by Wodonga Urban Landcare Network.
The network's project officer, Lizette Salmon, said few people knew freshwater mussels lived in the local waterways, and even fewer knew their fascinating reproductive techniques.
"Females draw sperm in through their siphons after males release their sperm into the water," she said.
"When females later release their young, they first have to attach to fish to then go on to complete their life cycle."
Freshwater mussels play important ecological roles including filtering water to extract their food and in the process removing nutrients, algae, bacteria and organic waste.
Mussels are also food for native water rats and large fish and their shells provide a hard substrate for other organisms.
Ms Salmon said studies of Belvoir Lake have shown evidence of billabong mussels, a particular species of mussels found in billabongs, backwaters and floodplain wetlands.
She said a recent report found that although the lake was isolated on the floodplain, it contained valuable ecological assets such as turtles and mussels, which needed protection and enhancement.
"The greater our collective understanding about these species, the better," Ms Salmon said.
Supported by Wodonga Council, The Secret Life of Freshwater Mussels talk will run at The Venue on McFarland, 5 McFarland Road, Wodonga, on Wednesday, February 14, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.
Tickets are free but bookings are essential via: events.humanitix.com/mussels
