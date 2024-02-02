Celebrity gardener gives a green thumbs up to joining Border festival

Celebrity gardener Jamie Durie will be the special guest at the third edition of an Albury flower and garden festival.
Gardenesque 2024 is planned for Albury Botanic Gardens on March 2 and 3, moving from summer to autumn dates after last year's event was held in late January.
The 2023 festival had itself been postponed from October 2022 after heavy rain that year left the Albury gardens unable to cope with the foot traffic, vehicles and infrastructure associated with the program.
A designer, horticulturalist and TV presenter, Durie will be the keynote speaker next month.
He has hosted Backyard Blitz, The Block and more recently appeared on Channel 7's House Rules and has written a number of garden design books.
Albury mayor Kylie King said it would be exciting to welcome Durie to Albury.
"He is such a well-known and respected figure in the world of horticulture and garden design, and the knowledge and passion he will be able to pass on to local gardeners will be invaluable," she said.
A range of industry experts will also attend Gardenesque 2024 for interactive workshops that aim to inspire ideas for planting, growing and cultivating at home.
Other workshops will cover designing and landscaping green spaces, sustainable living and producing fresh backyard food.
Gardenesque will also feature food and beverages, live music, roving entertainment, children's activities and fresh local produce.
"This is such a family-friendly event, designed to cater for a broad range of our community, from kids through to young families and the older generation," Cr King said.
"Featuring stunning floral arrangements and garden designs and an abundance of interactive spaces to explore, it really is a wonderful way to spend a weekend in Albury.
"I invite the community to come along and explore the many interactive spaces on offer where you can touch, smell, eat and observe with family and friends."
Running from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, March 2, and 10am to 3pm on Sunday, March 3, tickets for Gardenesque can be bought online via ticketebo.
