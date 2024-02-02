The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Celebrity gardener gives a green thumbs up to joining Border festival

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated February 2 2024 - 11:13am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamie Durie, who will visit Albury next month for Gardenesque, has received a gold medal at Britain's Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show, a Centenary Medal from the Prime Minister and an OAM for services to the Australian environment and charities. Picture supplied
Jamie Durie, who will visit Albury next month for Gardenesque, has received a gold medal at Britain's Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show, a Centenary Medal from the Prime Minister and an OAM for services to the Australian environment and charities. Picture supplied

Celebrity gardener Jamie Durie will be the special guest at the third edition of an Albury flower and garden festival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.