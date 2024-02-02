Hells Angels bikies on the Border as part of outlaw club's national run

A cohort of Hells Angels members has rolled out of Wodonga as part of the outlaw club's national run.
About 30 members of the bikie gang left at 10.15am on Friday, February 2, as police watched on.
Club members had been staying at the Blazing Stump Motel overnight before leaving on Thomas Mitchell Drive, heading to Melbourne.
Prospect members in a vehicle partially blocked the road to allow the bikies to leave.
There were no issues as the group left, and police followed.
Members of the club have been linked to murders, armed robbery, drug and gun trafficking, prostitution and stand-over offences.
The club reportedly has 250 members in Australia, with Hells Angels chapters first launched in Australia in 1975.
Those involved in Friday's run had visible patches from chapters including Iron City, Blacktown and Sydney.
Police said the club's national run would begin on Saturday.
"Victoria Police is aware members of the Hells Angels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang will be taking part in their national run on Saturday, 3 February," a spokeswoman said.
"Echo and VIPER taskforces along with local police and specialist units will be closely monitoring the run to ensure the safety of all road users.
"There will be an increased police presence in the relevant areas on the day.
"Police will be ready to take swift action in the event any OMCG members involved commit criminal, road safety or public order offences.
