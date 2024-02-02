Victim arrives to find intruder climbing down from the awning of her home

A Wodonga man who rummaged through a stranger's home and wrote on her front door was spotted climbing down from an awning when the victim arrived home.
Samuel Christopher Slaughter, 29, had gone to the victim's apartment on Acland Street in St Kilda on May 9, 2022.
The woman had left that morning without locking her balcony door.
Items were scattered around the home when she returned about 3.10pm and Slaughter had the woman's bag.
He threw the bag at the victim and walked away, but stayed in the street and looked at his reflection in a car window.
Slaughter was gone by the time police arrived, but was found by officers about 7.25pm.
He underwent a mental health assessment and was charged on summons.
The 29-year-old next came to police attention on Melrose Drive in Wodonga on August 29 last year.
He rode a black push bike with a petrol engine and fuel tank fitted to it near highway patrol members.
The police followed Slaughter as he rode onto a footpath near Brockley Street at about 50kmh.
He only held a learner's driver licence, and did not have a motorbike licence.
The machine was deemed to be a motorbike due to the engine, and was impounded.
The Wodonga court heard Slaughter had a long history of drug use and mental health issues.
He has spent periods living in Melbourne and has been homeless in between periods of sobriety and living in a sharehouse.
Leading Senior Constable Les Hare told the court it was vital for Slaughter to stay clean.
"It's absolutely paramount Mr Slaughter not go near illicit substances because if he's got a mental health condition, the last thing Mr Slaughter needs to be engaged in is using ice, cannabis, and whatever else," he said.
The officer said a sentence that addressed his substance problems could be of benefit.
Magistrate Peter Mithen on Friday, February 2, noted the impact Slaughter would have had on the home break-in victim.
"That should be an incentive for you to never do this sort of thing again," he said.
He ordered Slaughter complete a corrections order with a focus on treatment.
"I hope things work out for you," he said.
"I haven't ordered any community work because I want you to focus on your mental health."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.