The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Victim arrives to find intruder climbing down from the awning of her home

Updated February 2 2024 - 1:12pm, first published 11:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samuel Slaughter was found inside a woman's home after entering through an unlocked balcony door. Picture supplied
Samuel Slaughter was found inside a woman's home after entering through an unlocked balcony door. Picture supplied

A Wodonga man who rummaged through a stranger's home and wrote on her front door was spotted climbing down from an awning when the victim arrived home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.