Drama over speech to be given at summit by Border health leader

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated February 2 2024 - 5:04pm, first published 2:51pm
Susan Medlin will not be speaking at a major health conference after concerns were raised about what may have been covered in her addresses.
AN Albury Wodonga Health chief has pulled out of giving an address which promised to tell of "navigating community angst" brought about by moving two hospital sites onto a "single greenfield site".

