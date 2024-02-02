Drama over speech to be given at summit by Border health leader

AN Albury Wodonga Health chief has pulled out of giving an address which promised to tell of "navigating community angst" brought about by moving two hospital sites onto a "single greenfield site".
Director of capital redevelopment Susan Medlin had been slated to speak at the Health Facilities Design and Development Summit being held in Sydney on March 20-21.
She was to be on a panel entitled "building for needs rather than what funds allow" and then to have a 20-minutes solo speech about the hospital project.
That talk would cover "complex community consultations", "design considerations" and "lessons around hospital planning" as well as tackling community angst linked to a "greenfield site" despite the project involving an upgrade of the existing Albury hospital.
Lobby group Better Border Health questioned the appropriateness of Ms Medlin's address, with its representative Michelle Cowan saying the way it was characterised in the agenda was "misleading" and "far from the truth".
"It's very disingenuous for anyone to suggest the community is well satisfied with this proposal because we most definitely are not," Ms Cowan said after noting the "woeful two-page master plan" released by NSW Health in 2023.
"It's an example of how they're spurning their community and going forward irrespective of our calls for more details, more consultation and more accountability."
However, about two hours after The Border Mail sought an interview with Ms Medlin through Albury Wodonga Health's media representative on Friday, February 2, the newspaper received a statement from the organisation's chief executive Bill Appleby.
"Albury Wodonga Health acknowledges the recent concerns raised regarding a staff member's proposed conference presentation," Mr Appleby said.
"It is our understanding, that whilst the staff member had initially agreed to discuss the challenges of a cross border health service, the conference's promoted topic was inaccurately described.
"The staff member had formally relayed their concerns as to the draft topic as early as November 2023, however it was not amended.
"The staff member withdrew her participation in the conference yesterday afternoon.
"We appreciate Better Border Health's question, and we shall continue to release information about our exciting new Albury Wodonga Regional Hospital Project against the respective project milestones.
"We apologise for any concern that this may have created in the community."
Ms Cowan welcomed Ms Medlin's withdrawal and the acknowledgement of Better Border Health's contribution, saying it was the right decision.
"If there's nothing to tell the community there should not be much more to tell a gathering of industry people," Ms Cowan said.
"Community matters first and if there's anything to be told, let's hear it."
Ms Cowan noted it was "curious" that a glossy brochure and an extensive agenda had been produced without apparently major input from speakers.
Two-day tickets for the summit range from $2499 to $4199 with other talks to cover the $595 million redevelopment of Ballarat hospital and the $110 million revamp of Cowra hospital, described as "how a five-year community campaign led to a regional health facility securing funding for contemporary healthcare".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.