YOUR SAY: Don't ignore the message of 'having the courage to care'

The current trumped-up case against a few employees of the only agency delivering aid to the now-starving and terrified people in Gaza may be seen as some sort of push back against the UN by our leaders and commentators, but actually is itself solid grounds for prosecution of all those supporting it. By further restricting the supply of food and medical aid to Gaza we are now directly guilty of collective punishment of a group of people, in addition to the crime of supporting a genocide. Those who support this action, including through editorials - The Border Mail on Tuesday - will need to answer for their crime.