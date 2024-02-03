The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Don't ignore the message of 'having the courage to care'

By Letters to the Editor
February 4 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia Day ambassador Allan Sparkes speaks to the crowd at Wymah during Greater Hume Council's celebrations on January 26. Picture by Mark Jesser
Australia Day ambassador Allan Sparkes speaks to the crowd at Wymah during Greater Hume Council's celebrations on January 26. Picture by Mark Jesser

All views should be canvassed

I refer to the front page report of Saturday, January 27, regarding the Greater Hume Council's Australia Day celebration held at the Wymah Recreation Ground. The event was a celebration of the opportunities available to those of us who live in an inclusive, tolerant and progressive community and not a day to debate the date on which we celebrate such good fortune, as your article would imply. Our elected officials, local, state and federal were invited and their views were welcomed along with those of all others.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.