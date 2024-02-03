YOUR SAY: Don't ignore the message of 'having the courage to care'

I refer to the front page report of Saturday, January 27, regarding the Greater Hume Council's Australia Day celebration held at the Wymah Recreation Ground. The event was a celebration of the opportunities available to those of us who live in an inclusive, tolerant and progressive community and not a day to debate the date on which we celebrate such good fortune, as your article would imply. Our elected officials, local, state and federal were invited and their views were welcomed along with those of all others.
That your article failed to canvas the views of our other six guest speakers was an indication that your reporter may have overlooked the values that the event was purposed to celebrate. In particular that the views of our visiting guest Australia Day Ambassador, Mr Allan Sparkes CV, AOM, VA, FRSN, one of Australia's most highly decorated civilian citizens, were excluded from the article, was a particular travesty. Mr Sparkes spoke of "having the courage to care", surely an essential attribute to a fair and diverse society desiring to prosper, and worthy of mention in the contest of ideas surrounding Australia Day.
When any sector of our society is unable to participate because we either can't, won't or don't want to consider their particular needs, the whole of that society suffers.
When the International Court of Justice - the "world court" - delivered its near-unanimous verdict that South Africa's case that Israel may be guilty of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, the ICJ disappointed many by failing to condemn Israel for its clearly genocidal actions already committed.
But the court issued a warning - that such actions must cease from that point on - including restrictions on aid delivery, attacks on civilians and shelters including UNRWA facilities, and "incitement" by leaders, groups and media. This warning extends to all signatories to the genocide convention, which includes Australia, putting all our leaders, individuals and media on notice that they will be brought before the court, and that arrest warrants may be issued to enforce the court's rulings.
The current trumped-up case against a few employees of the only agency delivering aid to the now-starving and terrified people in Gaza may be seen as some sort of push back against the UN by our leaders and commentators, but actually is itself solid grounds for prosecution of all those supporting it. By further restricting the supply of food and medical aid to Gaza we are now directly guilty of collective punishment of a group of people, in addition to the crime of supporting a genocide. Those who support this action, including through editorials - The Border Mail on Tuesday - will need to answer for their crime.
Since 1900, there has been a remarkable decline in climate-related fatalities. A century ago, annual deaths from storms, floods, droughts, wildfires, and extreme temperatures averaged nearly half a million people. Over the past century, this figure plummeted by an astounding 96 per cent, resulting in just 18,000 deaths annually by the end of the century. By 2020, this number had further decreased to 14,000.
We have reached a point where our food production surpasses consumption requirements. In Australia, food production can sustain a population three times our current size, while worldwide, we generate enough food to feed around 10 billion people. However, we must acknowledge that agriculture significantly contributes to rising temperatures, posing ethical questions no one seems to want to address about food production.
Fossil fuels, despite their imperfections, have been instrumental in creating opportunities, driving innovation, and enhancing efficiency. They have played a vital role in elevating billions out of poverty. It is crucial to recognise that renewables alone may not provide a comprehensive solution to our environmental challenges either. We should avoid oversimplified assumptions that technologies like electric vehicles, solar panels, and wind turbines are the ultimate saviours of our planet.Their effectiveness is debatable.
Germany, despite renewable investments, has had to revert to coal and fossil fuels due to inadequate energy production capacity from renewables to meet modern society's demands. Discussions about fossil fuels and climate must be approached with a balanced perspective, weighing the benefits and challenges while exploring alternative solutions for a sustainable future.
On the contrary, Bradford Banducci, the CEO of Woolworths, has said all along that the decision not to stock Australia Day merchandise in their stores this year was a commercial one, made because sales of those items have been falling for years. In my opinion, deciding what to stock or not stock in the company's stores, based on commercial considerations, is absolutely part of Mr Banducci's core business, and it beggars belief that Sussan Ley can claim otherwise.
I think that the best service she can offer to the electorate of Farrer would be to follow the example set by her former leader, Scott Morrison, and leave Parliament. Like him, she seems to be losing touch with reality.
Surely it could have just used the northbound off ramp, proceeded to the Bandiana Link Road and then onto the old on ramp.
Thank you for that silent majority who came to the rescue of our community on Australia Day. Thank you for converting into a loud majority and celebrating our diverse cultures and those new and old who are part of it. Thank you to those who were nominated or awarded for their work within the community. Thank you to the Wodonga Council for celebrating Australia Day.
As we convert ourselves into the loud majority with our voices, actions and community work, perhaps the politicians will accept that we need just as much support as other minority groups.
We only asked for one day and on that day:
I affirm my loyalty to Australia and its people,
Whose democratic beliefs I share.
Whose rights and liberties I respect, and
Whose laws I uphold and obey.
Scott Morrison's retirement from Parliament will have the conservative side of politics praising his leadership and legacies of his term served as prime minister. What Scott Morrison should be remembered for, is the debacle of robodebt which caused many innocent Australians so much financial hardship, sadly resulting in some taking their lives.
Remember the images of Mr Morrison trying to force victims and firefighters of the Black Summer fires to shake his hand and the statement of "I don't hold a hose".
The ridiculous right media (Sky News) will sing his praises but will not mention sports rorts, Liberal party sex scandals, the failed French submarine deal which cost the country billions of dollars and having the French president declaring Mr Morrison a liar.
There will be no mention of the then Prime Minister failing to inform his own parliamentary cabinet of the multi ministerial roles he took upon himself during the pandemic years. Scomo will not be missed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.