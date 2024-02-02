The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Foster dog Hamish lucky to survive vicious dog attack near Willow Park creek

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
February 3 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga resident Charli Ivic was walking foster dog Hamish, a West Highland White Terrier, on Sunday night when three large brown dogs rushed at them at Willow Park. Picture supplied
Wodonga resident Charli Ivic was walking foster dog Hamish, a West Highland White Terrier, on Sunday night when three large brown dogs rushed at them at Willow Park. Picture supplied

A Wodonga resident is shocked and traumatised after being embroiled in a vicious dog attack in Willow Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.