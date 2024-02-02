Foster dog Hamish lucky to survive vicious dog attack near Willow Park creek

A Wodonga resident is shocked and traumatised after being embroiled in a vicious dog attack in Willow Park.
Charli Ivic was walking foster dog Hamish, a West Highland white terrier, on Sunday night, January 28, when three large brown dogs rushed at them about 8pm.
Ms Ivic said she had stopped at House Creek on the Willow Park boundary for Hamish to cool off, still on the lead.
She scooped him up immediately but the large dogs bowled her over.
"They set upon Hamish and I tried to fight them off," she said.
"Eventually their owners turned up and called them off."
Ms Ivic said the owners were unapologetic and falsely implied Hamish was not on a lead.
She said it was as though they viewed the park as their own territory.
"As I was leaving they yelled out: 'I hope your f---ing dog dies!" Ms Ivic said.
Hamish sustained serious lacerations and internal wounds and needed surgery.
Veterinary bills have already blown out to $4000 but follow-up visits will be needed.
Hamish was being looked after by foster carers since his Huon Creek owner died from cancer just months ago.
Ms Ivic, who was a dance teacher, sustained injuries to her hand and an infection in her finger from the attack.
She was still undergoing further medical reviews.
"It's been very stressful," she said.
"I keep playing it over and over again in my head."
Ms Ivic said Willow Park was notorious for dog attacks and other people had since shared their experiences with her.
She had reported the incident to Wodonga Police.
"I just want to raise awareness about the importance of keeping all dogs on leashes," Ms Ivic said.
"It's important to protect little dogs too."
Ms Ivic's friend started a GoFundMe campaign to help offset Hamish's veterinary costs.
To contribute visit: gofundme.com/f/charli-with-vet-costs-for-rescue-dog-hamish
