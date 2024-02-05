Raising tech-savvy kids: How to enjoy positives and avoid pitfalls of digital world

It's a world at the touch of their fingertips.
A vast frontier instantly accessed and traversed through computers and smart devices.
An environment young people have grown up in and are comfortable, capable and confident in - savvy citizens of an online world without borders.
A digital universe with limitless information, opportunities, possibilities ... and pitfalls.
So how do we help our children safely navigate such a world?
Well, according to a leading education and digital literacy expert, the answer has more to do with relationships than restrictions.
As the new school year begins, and parents and students return to hectic daily schedules and often heftier amounts of time on devices, La Trobe University lecturer Dr Alexia Maddox shares her thoughts on keeping technology in its proper place.
At the crux of her research and teaching is the premise that technology is a tool "that makes things possible" - not a monster ruining civilisation as we know it.
Whether it's the internet, our smart phones or social media, "it's how we use them that matters", says the lecturer who describes herself as a "sociologist of technology".
"Yes, we're all concerned about screen time and what's too much ... but really it's also about what you are doing on them," she insists.
The global pandemic demonstrated spectacularly how much is possible thanks to technology - from allowing us to stay connected with each other to working remotely, Dr Maddox points out.
"Technology allows us to find out information, stay up to date, express ourselves and create content; it can be used for learning, for fun, for work and even building identity with our peers.
"It's amazing for us in so many ways - understanding the positive things it can do for us and cultivating that is the key."
And that's the tricky bit, Dr Maddox acknowledges.
From cyber-bullying and sexual predation to gaming or porn addiction, the misuse and manipulation of information and images through to reduced social interactions, sleep disturbances, depression and physical inactivity, the digital world gets a bad rap.
In many ways deservedly so, for it makes all things possible.
But to say technology is "causing this" misses the fact human nature is behind the activities, according to Dr Maddox.
"Let's remember social media has been around for 20 years and human nature much longer than that," she states.
"Social media amplifies, extends and even rewards these ways of being.
"(But) the platform is ambivalent ..."
And so it's up to us mere mortals to navigate our way through the minefield.
To work out where technology as a tool is working well and where it's not - and to help our kids work it out too.
While that may look different for every family, fundamentally Dr Maddox believes it comes down to the relationships parents establish with their children around technology.
That extends far beyond physical safeguards like parental controls, preferences and screen time locks.
"For me it's about the relationships of trust you have and growing together through the online experience," Dr Maddox says.
"Yes you have a duty of care to help the child choose healthy, safe options.
"But you need to be able to build a relationship that will enable you both to step through all sorts of things that a young person might encounter and that you can't control.
"To do the debrief."
Start with the basics, Dr Maddox suggests.
"Do fun things online together," she offers.
"Then you might ask the questions; hey look at what we found, that's cool but is it true?
"Part of our job is to help young people understand the difference between what they see online and what is real.
"It's the first steps in critical understanding - that they can't attach fact and truth to everything they see."
In later grades, it's about teaching young people that many platforms are designed to prompt and trigger you to keep engaging - and that can be toxic, Dr Maddox explains.
"It's about growing the platform with more users, visibility, likes and posts," she points out.
"We need to be aware that really this is a giant experiment - and we need to be a little cautious about what feels good because these platforms have been designed to keep you on them.
"The agenda we might have is to reach out, relax, do some cool stuff and connect.
"But that agenda is not the same as those building the platforms."
Another critical components is related to our digital footprint, according to Dr Maddox.
"Young people need to learn that the things they do and say online ... it's permanent record baby!" she says.
"They need to understand what to share online and who to engage with and we need to start that at a very young age."
Dr Maddox is unashamedly positive about the role technology can and will play into the future.
"Technology is already changing our social, cultural and workplace practices," she says.
When it comes to nurturing connections, confidence and creativity, she knows technology is a very effective "co-collaborator".
But it's up to all of us to decide what happens next.
"We do have a voice in shaping our digital futures," Dr Maddox says.
"If we build capacity in ourselves we will all be more future resilient."
