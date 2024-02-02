SOMETHING TO 'ARK' ABOUT: Crows land seven signings in major boost

Billabong Crows have landed a swag of new signings at 'Ark Park' as it looks to improve on last season's tenth placing.
The merged identity has expanded its 'Canberra connection' signing siblings Mackinley and Tiernan Miller.
They join Fraser and Charles who made the trek from the nation's capital last season and the rare occurrence of having four brothers on the same side.
The Crows will now have almost half their side travelling with Rhy Healy, Jacob Negri, Danny Mues, Joey Kenna and Nick Kelly also based in Canberra and having committed to another season.
In another significant boost Tom Dore returns to his junior club.
Dore has spent the past five seasons with Wollongong Bulldogs and was captain of their flag winning side in the AFL South Coast competition last year.
The arrival of Cooper Vickery, Will Handsaker, Matt Kelly and Adam Lamb will add further depth to the list.
The Crows' biggest departure is George Sandral who has joined CDHBU as an assistant coach.
Newly appointed president Michael Cunningham has replaced Kevin Martin after six years with Dean Fenton and Damien Doyle his vice-presidents.
Cunningham was confident the Crows would boast a far superior list this season compared to last year.
"We have been able to expand our Canberra connection which both parties are extremely happy about," Cunningham said.
"We have lost a few players including George Sandral but we feel we have been able to more than cover the losses.
"One of the most exciting additions is Tom Dore who is a local kid who has returned to the club after a stint in Wollongong.
"Tom is a home grown talent and natural leader and was playing good footy before he left and was a premiership captain last year with Wollongong."
The Crows won five matches last season as well as having a draw with eventual grand finalists Holbrook to highlight their improved competitiveness.
They also lost a further three matches by less than two goals.
Cunningham attributed the bold gamble to recruit eight players from Canberra last year as one of the driving forces behind the club's improved performances.
"We feel the Canberra experiment was a huge success and feel fortunate to have built that connection," he said.
"They are not only handy football players but are good people to have around the club as well.
"They bring their families with them most weekends and attend all the club functions.
"So we were happy with how all that unfolded.
"But we had some key injuries at the back end of the season and a few players unavailable and didn't finish the season off as well as we would have liked.
"The Canberra players were really disappointed as well not to win a few more matches late in the season and that's why they have all committed again this year.
"They want to come back and help the club be bigger and better again.
"When we were at full-strength, we were more than happy with how competitive we were and getting that draw against Holbrook was one of the highlights of the season.
"We also lost a handful of matches by less than a couple of goals when we weren't at full-strength and we just didn't have the depth to cover the losses."
Cunningham said in his new role as president he intended to focus on retaining juniors and enticing former players back to the club to provide further depth.
"That's what we have focussed on this year, to try and get some of our teenagers back to the club and build our thirds so we have got that depth coming through," he said.
"At the moment we have got a good crop of 12 to 13 year-olds coming through the ranks that we really want to develop and have a five-year plan to fast-track them to becoming senior players.
"Hopefully we can keep our Canberra connection as well for at least a few more seasons."
The Crows last played finals in 2019 and Cunningham said the club had set their sights on returning to finals this year.
"Every club aims to make finals and we are no different," he said.
"The expectation is to build the club as a whole by focusing on our juniors and developing the local talent and have that good base of locals in the 16 to 22 age bracket.
"That's why the experience of the Canberra players is crucial to our younger players.
"Recruiting seems to be getting harder and harder each year, especially with our location.
"You look at the big clubs like Osborne and Holbrook and the nucleus of their senior side is local talent.
"Off field we have a strong committee and financially we are in a good position.
"Everyone is community based and loves the footy club and will do anything to keep it going.
"Raising money isn't an issue with some generous farmers who are supporters and donate land for us to farm.
"If we didn't have that we would probably struggle so we are in a fortunate situation in that regard.
"We now just need to put a few other pieces in the puzzle so we can be successful and start playing finals on a regular basis.
"Our netballers have been flying the flag in that regard in recent years.
"Now we need the footballers to give those supporters some reward for their effort and generosity."
Classy Crow Al Austin is set to play again this season after being spotted at pre-season training recently.
Younger brother Tim could also be like a new recruit after dropping close to 20kg and is the fittest he has been in a long time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.