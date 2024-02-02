Fire bursts across grassland in popular Lake Hume spot

Quick action by a water-bombing plane ensured a fire on the edge of Lake Hume was soon extinguished on the afternoon of Friday, February 2.
The grassfire broke out about 12.55pm near The Pines on the NSW side of the lake, between Bethanga Bridge and the resort.
The plane, on contract to the Victorian CFA, took off from Albury airport shortly after the fire began and it was able to dump a large amount of water from the lake on the flames before ground crews arrived.
It carried out multiple water scoops from the lake.
The ground support included three tankers from the NSW Rural Fire Service and two from the CFA.
The cause of the fire is being investigated with police notified.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.