'Yexit' activist takes musical aim at minister - and brings in the big guns

A North East singer-songwriter has "brought in the big guns" in the fight for his hometown to withdraw from Moira Shire by recruiting Australian rock royalty to play on his latest protest song.
Daine Runnalls has recorded another biting satirical song in a bid to bring Yarrawonga's burgeoning Yexit movement to the attention of the Victorian parliament.
With tongue firmly in cheek, Runnall's Love Song For Minister Horne takes aim at Local Government Minister Melissa Horne and follows his earlier tune The Moira Song.
Yexit is a 1000-plus group of activists who want Yarrawonga to break away from Moira Shire Council, which they claim is "dysfunctional", and reform as a separate entity.
Runnalls for his latest track recruited Boom Crash Opera drummer Peter Maslen, Jimmy Barnes' band guitarist Danny Spencer, and bass player with Daryl Braithwaite's touring band, Jason Vorherr, who was also in the Little River Band.
While the song is still being mixed down and yet to be released, Runnalls said he was part of a growing group who were banding together to make Yexit happen.
"This whole Yexit movement is very much a team effort," he said. "I've got on board because, like so many other people here, I'm angry about seeing what's happening to our town.
"But I've also tried to use a bit of humour to get the message out."
Co-founder of Yexit, Johnny Leary, who was interviewed on ABC radio last week about the movement, said Runnall's latest song "was just part" of the ongoing campaign.
He said the Yexit group was considering setting up a trust account for residents to pay their rates into rather than paying Moira Shire Council, and were working on staging a concert with a "let's get out of Moira Shire" theme.
"We have a meeting next week to organise a rally, a call to arms, involving a concert around Easter, because this has reached a point ... it's gone past people being disgruntled," Mr Leary said.
"Now more than ever there's just a real underlying anger in town about being a part of Moira Shire.
"The fact that that Melissa Horne is trying to get us to speak to the administrators about smoothing things over and then the administrators want us to just go away and smooth things over with Moira Shire."
"That's not our point, our whole point is that we we want to have a standalone shire as it was in the early 90s."
In March, all Moira Shire councillors were dismissed by the Victorian government with an interim administrator appointed after a damning report into the council's competence.
"We're looking at some kind of revolt whereby pay rates into a separate trust account," Mr Leary said.
"We just we need to be heard here because our town is absolutely suffering at the hands of Moira Shire, especially when it's there's not even a councillor in place."
