The daily grind: Thurgoona's traffic woes driving residents around the bend

Gridlocked traffic at rapidly growing Thurgoona is driving locals up the wall every morning, with residents calling for relief.
With congestion on Thurgoona Drive connecting to the Hume Highway worsening, resident Russell Douthat believes there's a simple solution to ease up the traffic - more bikeways.
The NSW Transport Department announced in October it was developing design options to fix the problem, but it said "a start of construction date is yet to be determined".
Mr Douthat said a picture he supplied taken on Monday morning, February 5, at 8.30am on Thurgoona Drive showed traffic banked up from the highway to the Thurgoona Tennis Club - a 2.2 kilometre stretch.
"The congestion is partly to do with the massive growth at Thurgoona but the council isn't responding quickly enough to deal with it," Mr Douthat said.
"Transport for NSW are talking about putting a slip lane onto the freeway at the roundabout to get access to the freeway.
"But people are being held up going short distances - a big part of the problem is that council isn't putting in enough bikeways and footpaths."
Mr Douthat said he believes better pedestrian access would encourage people to leave their cars at home.
"All the bikeways feed towards the private schools but nothing feeds towards the public school," he said.
"The council said they were going to do a little bit of work along St Johns Road but they said they were going to do that last year and that hasn't looked like starting at this stage.
"And there's still a lot of areas along Corry's Road, St Johns Road just don't have decent pedestrian or bike access."
The NSW Transport Department said it was working on a plan to "improve efficiency and safety" in the area abutting the Hume Highway.
"The interchange at Thurgoona Drive currently experiences congestion and queuing in the morning and afternoon peak hours and is anticipated to become more congested as residential and business development in this area increases," the department said in a statement.
"Transport for NSW is in the planning stages of a project to improve traffic efficiency and safety at the Hume Highway and Thurgoona Drive intersections and is developing design options.
"This project is in the very early planning stages. Community feedback will inform the design options and help ensure Thurgoona Drive is improved in safety, accessibility and efficiency, and provides better-connected transport services on either side of the Hume Highway."
Albury Council service leader for city projects Andrew Lawson said there were "no plans to seek funding for this particular issue as we already have significant funding allocated as part of the (MOVE) delivery program".
He said the council was guided by its Integrated Transport Strategy (MOVE) to make decisions about improvements to specific areas within the city.
"The main action within the document to achieve this theme is to develop a walking and bicycle network improvement plan, which will identify gaps and key strategic links that are required within the network to support active movement through the city, including Thurgoona," Mr Lawson said.
"We recognise that there are gaps in the networks, and we've already committed significant funding (approximately $3.3 million a year) across the current four-year delivery program, with a proportion of these funds being committed to the Thurgoona precinct."
