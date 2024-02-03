Two-hectare Thurgoona property sells under the hammer for $1.53 million

A crowd of fifty broke into applause when a modern four-bedroom Thurgoona home on nearly two hectares of bushland sold under the hammer on Saturday morning for $1.53 million.
Some attending the auction at 450 Table Top Road, just minutes from the Thurgoona Country Club Resort, shops and the Kinross Woolshed pub, said after the deal was closed they "couldn't believe how cheap this went for".
Before the auction on February 3, auctioneer Brian Phegan said the size of the block, the quality of workmanship on the house, and the property's position made it "a rare find".
"With this style of property you can do things with it you ordinarily wouldn't be able to do," Mr Phegan said.
"As well as being close to everything you need, you can park a truck pulling a trailer, easy to park a caravan here, there is a massive shed here that is beautifully built.
"Recent news reports say any five acre block around here will make two million - well, this isn't any house and this isn't any block."
Mr Phegan opened the auction by calling for bids of $1.6 million - not quoting a vendor's bid, just a suggestion - and was met with a call for $1.3 million.
Bidding slowly rose - when it reached $1.47 million, one bidder asked the auctioneer: "Are we on the market?"
Mr Phegan replied: "That's good coaching ... you're making it hard for the auctioneer, aren't you? It's all been done before. Why don't you make another bid and see if it's on the market?"
Bidding was sitting at $1.51 million when Mr Phegan said, "Bear with me, I'll see if I can get it on the market," then consulted with the vendor. During this exchange, the bid was lifted to $1.53 million which, after an attempt to get more bids, sealed the deal.
Mr Phegan earlier said the property, as well as being a "lifestyle choice", would be ideal for a home industry or warehouse storage.
The 1.94 hectare property close to Thurgoona Plaza and Charles Sturt University, has a 12m by 19m, 5m high shed with an option to lease it back to the former owner of the property.
The house features an open-plan layout, vaulted ceilings and an outdoor barbecue, entertaining area.
The property has stockyards, wood sheds and a capacity to keep up to eight cars under cover.
