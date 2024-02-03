The Border Mail
The Border Mail
Two-hectare Thurgoona property sells under the hammer for $1.53 million

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
February 3 2024 - 4:00pm
Auctioneer Brian Phegan at the rear section of the Thurgoona property where the auction was held on Saturday, February 3. Picture by James Wiltshire
Auctioneer Brian Phegan at the rear section of the Thurgoona property where the auction was held on Saturday, February 3. Picture by James Wiltshire

A crowd of fifty broke into applause when a modern four-bedroom Thurgoona home on nearly two hectares of bushland sold under the hammer on Saturday morning for $1.53 million.

