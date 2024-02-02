Davison 'not swapping my horse for anything else' ahead of Championships

The Kym Davison-trained Canny Hell has emerged as the young, up and coming galloper with plenty of X-factor leading into the Newhaven Park Country Championships at Albury.
The three-year-old notched his third win from only his fifth start in the $27,000 Class Two Handicap, (1000m) at Albury on Thursday with Simon Miller in the saddle.
Heavily supported in betting after being backed into $1.65, Canny Hell looked vulnerable at the 200m mark after being parked outside the leader for most of the sprint trip.
But Canny Hell found another gear when challenged as only good horses can and put a gap in on his rivals to win by 1.4-lengths.
Adding further merit to the win, Canny Hell lumped 60.5kg and also overcame the hurdle of jumping from barrier 11 and coming back to 1000m after winning his previous start over 1175m.
Davison said he wouldn't swap his horse for anything else targeting the Championships despite Canny Hell's lack of experience compared to some of his rivals in the $150,000 Qualifier.
"He did what we were hoping he would today," Davison said.
"Drawn wide and with a big weight and he was under pressure at the 200m mark when they came at him.
"But we know he will run a strong 1400m and he was strong again today over the last 150m.
"You are taking on Class Five horses in the Championships like Bianco Vilano and Balendon who only got beat a nose today otherwise it would be a Class Five horse as well.
"But to be honest, I wouldn't be swapping my horse for anything else that is being set for the race.
"I know he will be up there on the pace and hopefully we can draw a gate and tuck him in behind the pace.
"He will present at the top of the straight and they will have to try and get past him."
The is a little over a fortnight until the Country Championships which will be run on Sunday, February 18.
