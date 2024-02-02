The Border Mailsport
Davison 'not swapping my horse for anything else' ahead of Championships

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated February 2 2024 - 4:34pm, first published 4:30pm
The Kym Davison trained Canny Hell winning at Albury last month with Simon Miller aboard. Picture by James Wiltshire
The Kym Davison trained Canny Hell winning at Albury last month with Simon Miller aboard. Picture by James Wiltshire

The Kym Davison-trained Canny Hell has emerged as the young, up and coming galloper with plenty of X-factor leading into the Newhaven Park Country Championships at Albury.

