Crossing supervisor killed in tragic crash on Melrose Drive, police on scene

A man has been killed in a tragic crash at a school crossing in Wodonga.
Emergency crews were called to Melrose Drive, south of Lawrence Street, after a red vehicle collided with the crossing supervisor on Friday afternoon.
Bystanders performed CPR on the 63-year-old man during the February 2 incident.
The injured man was unable to be saved despite the efforts of bystanders and emergency workers.
The incident occurred about 3.10pm.
The driver, a 45-year-old Wodonga man, stopped at the scene.
Police, firefighters and SES volunteers remain at the scene on Friday afternoon.
A crashed car remains at the scene.
The southbound red Toyota Corolla mounted a pedestrian safety barrier in the median strip of the road during the incident.
The crossing is only about 50 metres from Lawrence Street in a high traffic area.
Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives will attend the scene.
Diversions are in place in the area.
Northbound cars on Melrose Drive are being diverted through Waratah Way and southbound cars are unable to enter Melrose Drive.
The diversions are likely to be in place into the night as the crash scene is examined and cleared.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are being investigated," a police spokesman said.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au."
