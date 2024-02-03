Summit isn't quite right when it comes to hospital development talk

It's a new year, but many of the same questions remain over the $558 million redevelopment of Albury hospital.
The Border community is still divided over whether the benefits of a new greenfield hospital would be worth the wait, compared to upgrading the current site in East Albury.
So, more than a few eyebrows were raised when it was revealed that Albury Wodonga Health director of capital redevelopment Susan Medlin had been earmarked to feature on a panel at a summit to discuss "building for needs rather than what funds allow".
The discussion was promoted to cover "complex community consultations", "design considerations" and "lessons around hospital planning".
There are many in the community who would argue that angst, which Ms Medlin was also slated to address separately at the summit in Sydney next month, hasn't been adequately addressed by the NSW and Victorian governments as well as Albury Wodonga Health, nor that "needs" have been the No.1 priority when settling on the proposed model.
"It's very disingenuous for anyone to suggest the community is well satisfied with this proposal because we most definitely are not," Better Border Health's Michelle Cowan said.
Albury Wodonga Health chief Bill Appleby said Ms Medlin pulled out of the summit because "the conference's promoted topic was inaccurately described".
This only invites more questions.
Does Ms Medlin's withdrawal mean that she, and Albury Wodonga Health, acknowledges the Border hospital redevelopment isn't the poster child for "complex community consultations", "design considerations" and "lessons around hospital planning"?
Or does it mean that Albury Wodonga Health believes it has been, but wasn't prepared for the fallout of speaking at a $2499-$4199 event when sections of the Border community feel they haven't been adequately heard throughout the consultation process?
Ms Cowan echoes the sentiments of many across the Border when she says "if there's nothing to tell the community there should not be much more to tell a gathering of industry people".
Xavier Mardling,
The Border Mail editor
