A fair go: Group lends disadvantaged kids a much-needed helping hand

Putting vulnerable kids on equal footing with children from more well-off families is all in a day's work for volunteer Louise Maxwell.
To help out children heading back to school for this year's first term, on Saturday afternoon Ms Maxwell was busy putting together care packs to hand out to needy kids.
The work was all happening in a North Albury tin shed in 34 degree heat, but Ms Maxwell had plenty of help - and besides, it was a labour of love.
"We give kids that haven't got the resources themselves a new backpack that has a lunchbox, a drink bottle, pencil cases with pencils, textas, pens, rubbers, scissors - basically the sorts of things some kids might take for granted, but many kids can't have," she said.
"On Saturday we put together 110 packs for the kids; we would have put more together but we ran out of drink bottles and glue sticks."
Ms Maxwell is a volunteer with registered charity Tots2Teens, a support group with a mission statement: "We are a group allowing all families to live equally within the junior school community.
The charity relies on donations and the occasional grant, but at this stage the kitty has just $4000 that was garnered from the Border Trust Give500 campaign.
She said many vulnerable children were being identified by primary school teachers as being disadvantaged but those teachers did not have the resources to support them.
As the new manager of the charity's "Classy Kids" program, which involves approaching primary school teachers and finding out who needs help, she also called for teachers to come forward if they could see children in need.
Classy Kids' mission statement is: "We are a group allowing all families to live equally within their school community and providing children with all the opportunities to flourish in their primary years."
