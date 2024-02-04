'Just a nice person full stop.' Tributes for school crossing supervisor

A SCHOOL crossing supervisor who was fatally struck while on duty in west Wodonga has been described as a "top bloke" and "lovely person" whose character was well-suited to his job.
School Crossings Victoria chair Dreena Lawrence-Gray said it was the first time a supervisor had died while on duty since the state's program began in 1975.
"It's a very dark day," Ms Lawrence-Gray, who had met Mr Beach and assists with training Wodonga supervisors, said.
Mr Beach only started in the role in January 2023, after receiving help to find work through employment agency CVGT's disability assistance program.
In March last year, in an online article on CVGT's website, he told of his enthusiasm after being engaged by Wodonga Council which employs supervisors across the city.
"I really enjoy helping the kids," Mr Beach said.
"They're good kids."
Fellow supervisor Gwen Blazely told The Border Mail, after placing flowers at the crossing on Saturday, that Mr Beach was a delight.
"He had a lovely disposition, the right person for the school crossing, lovely to talk to, just a nice person full stop, just like most of our team, they're all terrific people," Ms Blazely said.
Another crossing supervisor, who declined to provide her name, said that Mr Beach showed great enthusiasm for the task.
"He was very passionate about it and really keen," she said.
"I spoke to him at the Christmas party and said 'are you going around next year Brian?' and he said 'yeah, yeah, I love it'.
"He loved it and I never heard him say a bad word about it ever, all of us can say some bad words about our jobs but I never heard him say one bad word about it."
Mr Beach's brother Trevor, who lives at Yarrawonga, said his sibling enjoyed the outdoors.
"He was a top bloke," Trevor Beach said.
"He loved doing a bit of fishing and a bit of clay target shooting when he could."
Wodonga Albury Field and Game group member Simon Hore had known Mr Beach, a single man, since their school and junior football days in the 1970s.
"He was just easygoing, harmless and a happy-to-help person," Mr Hore said.
"He didn't get in anyone's way or annoy anyone, he just enjoyed his fishing and shooting."
Mr Hore was astounded to learn of Mr Beach's death.
"I was shocked to the back teeth," he said.
"I was stunned for that to happen, especially at a school crossing where you're supposed to be going slow."
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren offered his condolences to Mr Beach's family.
"It's absolutely devastating," Cr Mildren said.
"It's so difficult to cope with this sort of thing and the impact on families and staff is enormous."
The council's chief executive Matt Hyde said "everyone at council extends their heartfelt sympathy to Brian's family and our thoughts are with them".
"The loss of one of our staff is a complete shock to everyone at the Wodonga Council and his absence will be felt throughout the organisation and particularly among his school crossing supervisor team," Mr Hyde said.
"Staff have been offered counselling and we will continue to offer whatever help is required."
Police have interviewed the 45 year-old driver of the Toyota and are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the tragedy.
They declined to provide any further details.
