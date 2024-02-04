The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Just a nice person full stop.' Tributes for school crossing supervisor

By Anthony Bunn and Mark Jesser
Updated February 4 2024 - 3:31pm, first published 3:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fellow school crossing supervisor Gwen Blazely places a bunch of flowers at the Melrose Drive pedestrian island where her colleague Brain Beach was fatally struck. Picture by Mark Jesser
Fellow school crossing supervisor Gwen Blazely places a bunch of flowers at the Melrose Drive pedestrian island where her colleague Brain Beach was fatally struck. Picture by Mark Jesser

A SCHOOL crossing supervisor who was fatally struck while on duty in west Wodonga has been described as a "top bloke" and "lovely person" whose character was well-suited to his job.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.