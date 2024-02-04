Upsets and bounce backs: The race to finals is heating up in Hume cricket

Ladder leaders Walla were left stunned by bottom side Culcairn on Saturday in what was the upset of the round in Hume cricket.
The Lions won the toss and elected to bat first at Walla Walla, achieving a total of 205 while dropping eight wickets.
Vince Chaffey put forward a strong display to reach 51 runs, while teammate Jackson Lezius followed closely with 47.
Despite 68 runs respectively from Walla's Joel Merkel and Jarryd Weeding, the home side fell short with a total of 185 after the 40 overs, with Mitchell Way responsible for the collapse of four of the Hoppers' nine lost wickets.
It marked Culcairn's third win of the season, while Walla still remains one game clear of second placed Osborne.
Brock-Burrum was able to put their round 12 loss to Holbrook behind them as they found themselves back on the CAW Hume winners list against The Rock Yerong Creek on Saturday.
Jordan Shilg and Darcy I'Anson led the charge with the bat for the victors, with opener Shilg posting 46 of their total of 158 runs to remain standing for the entirety of the second innings.
I'Anson also remained not out with 57 runs off 41 balls to see the premiers home as they chased down TRYC's total of 155 at Brocklesby.
I'Anson and Keith Tallent applied pressure early to help restrict the visitors to around 30 runs at drinks after they elected to bat first, with skipper Trent I'Anson also pitching in with two wickets.
Tod Hannam led the charge for the TRYC with 34 runs, while also taking a wicket.
The victory sees Brock-Burrum secure third spot on the first grade ladder with two rounds to go before finals.
"It was a good win," Brock-Burrum captain Trent I'Anson said.
"I don't think at this stage we'll be able to finish in the top two sides, but hopefully we make finals and get another crack at it.
"We probably haven't been great the last couple of weeks in the field, but I think we got better again this week."
Brock-Burrum will now face Rand and Osborne to see out the season before finals roll around.
"It will be a good run into finals playing Osborne because we might meet them again pretty quickly," I'Anson added.
In other round 13 Hume first grade clashes, Osborne proved too strong for Henty, with Dan Kennedy (82 runs) and Ed Perryman (79 not out) leading the batting charge for the victors.
Rand took the points against Holbrook in what was a 71 not out display by Bryce Swift.
