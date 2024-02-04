Upsets and tight battles in O and M Bowls' penultimate round

The penultimate round of Ovens and Murray Bowls Region's A1 pennant on Saturday produced a number of huge upsets.
The top four was already settled, but Kiewa's home win against fourth-placed Corowa RSL was the major upset in a thumping 31-shot victory, winning all four rinks.
Jude Bartel (skip) and her team of Carol Fair (third), Tim Watling (second) and Deb Crothers (lead) showed the way for the Hawks with a strong 19-8 win over Jordan Thornton for an overall 86-55 win.
Rutherglen travelled to Myrtleford to take on the third-placed outfit and stunned the home team with a strong 16-shot (86-70) victory, winning three rinks.
Perry Vacarro's team of Graeme Goudie (third), Craig Scown (second) and Geoff Ronnfeldt (lead) proved too strong for Michael O'Dwyer in their 26-12 triumph.
Ladder leaders Wodonga were pushed all the way by bottom side Benalla in what proved to be a close battle, with the Bulldogs prevailing by 12 shots (86-74).
Rink wins were shared two apiece, but the solid performance by Peter McLarty's team of Ray Moon (third), Cheryl Morgan (second) and David Smith (lead) in winning 32-14 over Damian O'Connor lifted the home side to the close win.
Nine shots over the final two ends proved pivotal to the overall result.
Benalla rinks, skipped by Kevin Morrison and David Lindsay, posted wins as they tried to wrestle the advantage back the Lakers way.
Meanwhile, Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort had a tough battle against fifth-placed Wangaratta, winning by 15 shots (84-69).
Despite winning three of the four rinks, the closeness of the rink scores showed that the match was tight throughout.
YMGCR's skip Garry Sanders and his team of Julian Jones (third), Greg Green (second) and Colin Withers (lead) proved too strong for Maurie Braden in their 26-14 win.
Heading into the final round, the top four spots on the ladder are: Wodonga 175, YMGCR 168, Myrtleford 134, Corowa RSL 131.
