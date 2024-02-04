Champion Tiger reveals why the time was right to become a Roo this season

Back-to-back Osborne premiership coach Sally Hunter will make her Ovens and Murray League netball debut this season after signing with Corowa-Rutherglen.
The 2022 Hume League medallist and former interleague coach was lured in by Roos' leader Sophie Hanrahan, with the pair remaining good friends after playing together in the Southern Sports Academy.
"She (Hanrahan) has been in my ear for the last couple of years trying to get me down there, and after deciding that I wouldn't coach again at Osborne, it was kind of the right time to make the move," Hunter said.
However, she admits it wasn't an easy decision to farewell Tigerland, having started her netball career at the club as a five-year-old.
Hunter held the title as playing coach for the past three seasons, in that time delivering the club a 21-year drought breaking premiership, before achieving the club's first back-to-back A-grade flags last season.
"Tamara (Edmunds) and Sara (Schneider) who are coaching now, they're two really good friends of mine and I have so much respect for them and their netball knowledge," Hunter said.
"I'm sad to not be able to be coached by them this year, but I made a decision for me.
"It certainly is hard to step away from Osborne where I've been for such a long time, but it's home, and you can always go home."
On top of her extensive Hume League credentials, the skilled defender has also played in the Victorian Netball League with Melbourne University while studying.
Residing in Wagga, Hunter now faces close to a two hour drive to get to her new club, but insists she's looking forward to the challenges of the O and M.
"It will be more time in the car, but I don't think it will be any more time spent out of the house," Hunter said.
"I love playing in the Hume League, but it will be good to do something different."
Hunter will now help the Roos reestablish themselves in the A-grade competition after missing the 2023 season.
"They've done such a good job to come out of recess," she said.
"It's been done before by other clubs, but not everyone can do it.
"Soph and Rowena (Black) have been doing a huge job with the netballers and they had really good numbers at trials.
"Not only do they have quantity, but quality too.
"It's special to be a part of that, especially being such good mates with Soph and seeing that her home club can come out of that."
