When you're from England you don't get many days like we did on Saturday

Wodonga Raiders' captain Tom Powell overcame a scorching 36 degrees to post an unbeaten century and guide the perennial non-finalists within sight of a drought-breaking top six finish on Saturday.
The Englishman finished 122 not out from 114 deliveries as the visitors claimed a 31-run win over fellow finals contenders East Albury.
"I had a feeling a big score was around the corner, he's probably got three mid-30 scores in the last three games and he's looked pretty good," Raiders' president Stewart Pearce offered.
"Yesterday (Saturday) he did all the hard work early, hit the sweepers, ran hard, there's not too many 36 degree days where he comes from, he struggled with the heat, but he didn't give it away the whole time."
Powell scored just under half of the team's 4-250 as opener Will Noonan chipped in with 48.
Raiders have been in the top six all season but a loss, and other unfavourable results, would have dropped them from fifth to eighth.
Powell was exhausted after his innings and considered having a break from fielding.
"To his credit he got himself up again and ended up bowling eight overs and took a great catch," Pearce outlined.
"He led from the front and I'm really, really proud. I was more proud of what he did in the second innings than the hundred."
There's only four games left, so if Raiders finally make finals, the club could well look back on Powell's gritty effort as a major factor.
East Albury is also battling to play finals and top order players Gagan Preet Singh and captain Miles Hemann-Petersen handed the home team a strong chance in the chase.
Opener Singh blasted 45 from only 33 deliveries, with 10 boundaries, while Hemann-Petersen was more circumspect with 44 from 63.
Former Sri Lankan first-class bowler Chanaka Ranaweera was terrific with 3-33, but teenage right-arm seam bowler Baxter Wilson was outstanding with 4-36 as the Crows finished on 219.
Meanwhile, Corowa damaged grand finalists St Patrick's top six hopes with a 90-run thumping on Saturday.
Opener Ben Mitchell hammered 50 from only 45 deliveries, with all but four of those runs coming from the 10 boundaries and one six, as the visitors made 198, before dismissing the Patties for 108.
"I was actually playing a little less aggressive than what I normally would, along with (East Albury's) Alexandra Park, that was the best wicket I've played on this year," he said of Patties' Xavier Oval.
"It was a very small margin of error for the bowlers and if you were confident enough to play your shots, you could benefit from it."
Matt Grantham contributed 34, while Will Keighran (3-37) and captain Dean Nicholson (2-19 from 9.4 overs), who was coming off a hat-trick against Baranduda, restricted the target under 200.
Mitch O'Brien (38) and Liam Scammell (36) provided the bulk of Patties' total, but they had seven single-figure scores.
Corowa captain Jarryd Hatton continued his blinding season with 4-19, while spinner Mitchell nabbed 4-14.
Tallangatta's finals hopes are precarious after a 19-run home loss to North Albury.
The Hoppers' dynamic openers Matt Condon (64 from 48 balls with nine fours and a six) and Ash Borella (40 from 39) posted a 97-run stand , although Bushies' captain San Stephens was sensational with 5-45 as the visitors scored an imposing 248.
The Bushies were battling at 7-156, but a 64-run stand between Lachie Paton (59) and Stephens (34no) handed the home team hope.
However, the Bushies lost 3-9 to fall for 229.
Blake Elliott was superb with 4-46.
Elsewhere, Wodonga damaged Albury's finals hopes.
With only two wins heading into round 16, Wodonga was dismissed for 143 at home as BJ Garvey and Mitch Dinneen scored 38 apiece.
Corey McCarthy was brilliant with 5-11.
The return of former South Australian Country rep Tom Johnson proved the difference as he took 4-19 from 8.3 overs with the favourites falling for 123.
Belvoir's powerful batting destroyed Baranduda.
Josh Staines (82), Drew Cameron (56), Nic Whitelaw (42) and Lachie McMillan (39) pushed the visitors to 8-254.
The Rangers were skittled for 125 as Whitelaw captured 3-24.
Baranduda's Mitch Ryan (3-51) and Nick Bowles (38) were the pick of the home team.
And Lavington hammered New City by 119 runs.
The premiers scored 7-230 as opener Hunter Hall (76) featured, while Sam Bruce claimed 3-33.
Ryan Brown was miserly with 4-15 from 10 overs, while Nizam Uddin, who claimed a hat-trick against Wodonga Raiders last week, took 2-20.
The ladder, after round 16 of 20, is: Belvoir 87, North Albury 66, Corowa 63, Wodonga Raiders 57, Lavington 54, East Albury 54; St Patrick's 48, Albury 48, Tallangatta 42, New City 27, Wodonga 18, Baranduda 12.
