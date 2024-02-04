The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

When you're from England you don't get many days like we did on Saturday

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 4 2024 - 5:47pm, first published 2:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga Raiders' Will Noonan plays a superb square cut against East Albury on Saturday. Noonan opened and was terrific with 48 runs. Picture by James Wiltshire
Wodonga Raiders' Will Noonan plays a superb square cut against East Albury on Saturday. Noonan opened and was terrific with 48 runs. Picture by James Wiltshire

Wodonga Raiders' captain Tom Powell overcame a scorching 36 degrees to post an unbeaten century and guide the perennial non-finalists within sight of a drought-breaking top six finish on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.