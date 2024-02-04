Didn't like what she said, so he shoved her into a brick wall, hurled abuse

A South Albury woman was shoved into a brick wall after her ex-partner took offence to a comment she made about artwork made for him by his daughter.
Marcus Leigh Connell had only just turned up at his ex-partner's Olive Street unit.
She offered him a beer while she had mixed Vodka stubbies, but moments later said something about the artwork he had put up in his vehicle.
Connell, who Albury Local Court heard had anger management issues, became irate, smashing the unopened beer bottle on the ground.
He took off, and it was while walking past the driver's side of his vehicle that he shoved the woman in the back, causing her to fall face-first into the wall.
"The victim," police said, "was unable to brace for impact and has significantly grazed the left side of her face against the bricks."
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told that the Springdale Heights man, 35, then unleashed abuse on his former partner of three years, telling her "you're f---ed".
Five minutes after leaving, Connell sent her a video on the Snapchat app in which he said: "You're f---ed ... talk about my daughter like that you f---ing maggot dog c---."
The incident took place at the woman's home on November 3, 2023, about 7.30pm.
Connell pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalking or intimidation and to the contravention of an apprehended violence order that was imposed in the same court on July 18.
That followed another incident, on July 10, 2023, for which Connell was charged with stalking or intimidation and destroy or damage property.
That matter, for which he was placed on a community corrections order, involved Connell kicking in a wood door at her home while they were drinking.
Defence lawyer Angus Lingham said it was conceded "at the outset" that Connell's actions were "very serious" and, following the second incident, crossed the threshold for a sentence of imprisonment.
Mr Lingham submitted though that a jail term could be served in the community by way of in intensive corrections order.
He said anger management played a role in both incidents, and alcohol in the first.
Mr Lingham said Connell spent a night in custody following the assault on November 12.
"That clearly reinforced to him just how serious these matters area," he said.
Ms McLaughlin said a comment made by Connell during the preparation of a sentence assessment report whereby he did not appear to understand why he was being brought before the court was concerning.
She said there was no alternative to jail.
Connell was placed on a 14-month intensive corrections order, under which he must complete 70 hours of community service work.
