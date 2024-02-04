'We took our opportunities': Ladder leaders charging towards finals

Dederang's charge towards finals remains full steam ahead after claiming a handy victory against second placed Yackandandah on Saturday.
The ladder leaders restricted the Roos to 95 runs as they bowled the home side out in just under 40 overs.
The Demons then only dropped two wickets as they successfully chased down the target, with 37 runs (not out) from captain Tristan Mann and 24 from opening batsmen Brad Whitefield.
"We're pretty pleased with how we've been building momentum in the last few weeks," Mann said.
"To keep Yack under 100 runs, they're a good side and they have plenty of match winners, but we took our opportunities."
Ryan Barker and Andrew Creamer both took three wickets each for the victors, while Alphy Hosie was the best with the bat for the Roos to make 43 runs.
Dederang now sits two games clear on top of the ladder, with a tight race now on between the next four sides with three rounds to go.
"I think we're starting to come together really nicely as a team, but I think we still have a lot of work to do," Mann said.
"Our standards have to stay where they are and we have to make sure we keep going and are not just happy with what we've done."
After stunning former ladder leaders Yackandandah last week, the Miners made it two in a row after rolling Bethanga.
Bethanga won the toss and elected to bowl first, with Tom Webster leading the tally with 66 for the Miners before he was run out.
Aaron Green took four wickets for the victors.
In the final clash, Kiewa was too strong for Mount Beauty at home, despite a three wicket performance by Graham Beer.
Josh Bartel made 48 runs not out.
District and Hume teams then hit fields again on Sunday for T20 matches.
