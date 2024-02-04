The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

'We took our opportunities': Ladder leaders charging towards finals

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated February 4 2024 - 5:49pm, first published 3:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yackandandah's Alphy Hosie strikes the ball as he and Dederang keeper Tim Farrant watch on. Picture by Mark Jesser
Yackandandah's Alphy Hosie strikes the ball as he and Dederang keeper Tim Farrant watch on. Picture by Mark Jesser

Dederang's charge towards finals remains full steam ahead after claiming a handy victory against second placed Yackandandah on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.