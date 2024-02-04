Rehab for woman who threatened man with stick he then used in self-defence

An Albury woman will be transferred from jail to a drug addiction treatment centre after a magistrate granted her bail.
Leah Jade Demery, 45, was in custody for 131 days over an incident where she threatened neighbours with a swinging hockey stick in Crisp Street, Albury, on September 10.
She faces several charges, including using an offensive weapon with the intention of committing an indictable offence.
Albury Local Court magistrate Melissa Humphreys told Demery, who appeared via a video link to jail, that she must report to Cessnock police if she leaves the program early.
The court previously heard that Demery had become enraged over supposed threats related to a dog, so armed herself with the hockey stick and a pocket knife.
The man who struck Demery was arrested after she was taken to Albury hospital to be treated for a wound she suffered, but was released when it was established he had acted in self-defence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.