Tragedy prompts call for safety boost at crossing

THE safety of a pedestrian walkway in west Wodonga is set to come under renewed scrutiny after a school crossing supervisor died at the site on Friday afternoon.
The Melrose Drive crossing, just south of Lawrence Street, has been subject to criticism since opening in 2010 and in 2019 traffic lights were installed to protect pedestrians outside school hours after it had been slightly south from its original location.
However, unlike other crossings in the city overseen by school supervisors it is not subject to a 40km/h speed limit during morning and afternoon student journeys.
That reflects the fact, that although it experiences foot traffic from various primary and high schools, it does not directly face a campus.
School Crossings Victoria chair Dreena Lawrence-Gray said her not-for-profit peak body wanted 40km/h areas for all supervised sites.
"We have been advocating that remote school crossings are included in reduced speed zones," Ms Lawrence-Gray said.
Wodonga Senior Secondary College principal Vern Hilditch believes safety at the site should be examined, saying it was tricky for westbound motorists in Lawrence and Brockley streets who are veering south into Melrose Drive after coming to roundabouts.
"People who are turning left out of Brockley or Lawrence streets are looking right at the roundabouts and then they find that they are in a dead spot without realising it," Mr Hilditch said of the close proximity of the crossings to the intersections.
"It certainly needs to be looked at, it's a question of who controls Melrose Drive."
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren said that road was classified as a state carriageway.
"It's a VicRoads road and a VicRoads crossing in terms of the infrastructure, in essence we provide a crossing supervisor and don't have any direct input to that road," Cr Mildren said.
Council chief executive Matt Hyde said the city had contacted the state roads authority in the wake of Friday's tragedy.
A Wodonga crossing supervisor of more than 20 years, Gwen Blazeley said "it is a hard one, but most crossings have got their faults, none of them are perfect".
Without wanting to reference the specific circumstances, Ms Lawrence-Gray said the death of school crossing supervisor Brian Beach underlined the need for thoughtful driving.
"The message I want to get out is that road safety is everybody's responsibility and people should travel at a speed where they can stop safely," she said.
"Everybody has a right to safety in their workplace."
Ms Lawrence-Gray said there was a misapprehension that motorists could proceed over crossings once students had walked past the lane in which they were sitting.
"At a zebra crossing you can go as soon as they pass you, but where a supervisor is in charge you have to stop and remain stationary until everybody on the crossing has left," she said.
Mornington-based Ms Lawrence-Gray has trained supervisors in Wodonga.
"We will liaise closely with Wodonga Council and discuss what we can do and also to remember the person that tragically lost his life at work, whether that be with an award or something else," she said.
