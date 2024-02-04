The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Tragedy prompts call for safety boost at crossing

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
February 5 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A car travels through the Melrose Drive crossing with the roundabout with Lawrence Street in the background and a metal fence dislodged in the fatal incident sitting on the traffic island. Picture by Mark Jesser
A car travels through the Melrose Drive crossing with the roundabout with Lawrence Street in the background and a metal fence dislodged in the fatal incident sitting on the traffic island. Picture by Mark Jesser

THE safety of a pedestrian walkway in west Wodonga is set to come under renewed scrutiny after a school crossing supervisor died at the site on Friday afternoon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.