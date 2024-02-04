Last quarter surge seals the deal for Pirates in top of the table clash

Pool Pirates continue to emerge as the team to beat this season after a top of the table victory against Sharks in Ovens and Murray A-grade women's water polo on Sunday.
Despite the first term seeing both sides scoreless, it was the third quarter that really helped set the ladder leaders up for a 10-6 victory against the Sharks.
A four goal haul in the last quarter sealed the deal.
Georgia Polkinghorne, Ryleigh Hogan, Macy Clark and Sam O'Connell all scored two goals each for the victors, while Jacinta Marriott and Millie Pullybank converted multiple scoring opportunities for the current premiers.
In the other A-grade women's clash on the weekend, Tigers defeated Stingrays by two goals, 7-5, in a close contest at the Albury Swim Centre.
The Tigers found themselves down by two goals heading into half-time, but dug deep to land six goals in the remaining minutes to stage a come from behind win.
Kate Johnson led the charge with three goals, while Zali Howard and Lucy Howard landed two goals respectively for the Stingrays.
In the men's competition, Stingrays were too strong for Sharks posting a 9-3 victory.
Elih Mutsch starred with four goals for the victors after making the trip back from Melbourne to play in the clash, while Archie Toohey, Josh Gould and Shannon Gould all hit the scoreboard on one occasion for the Sharks.
There are new four rounds remaining in the Ovens and Murray Water Polo competition before finals get under way.
