Border heatwave just shy of 40 degrees, cooler weather to bring relief

Albury-Wodonga has fallen just short of its first 40-degree day in just over three years with the temperature peaking at 39.1 degrees.
It hit the mark on Sunday, February 4, at 4pm, after which the temperature began to slowly drop.
The last time the mercury reached 40 degrees was on January 25, 2021.
Since 1993, when the Albury-Wodonga weather station opened, the average number of days each year with a maximum temperature of 40 degrees or more is 3.2.
Cooler conditions will begin the working week, with the Bureau of Meteorology tipping a top for Monday of 29 degrees, with possible storms delivering anywhere between 3 millimetres and 25 millimetres of rain.
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Angus Hines said it turned out to be a very warm afternoon right across the Border region on Sunday.
Albury-Wodonga's maximum made it the area's hot spot, with peaks at 5pm of 38 degrees at Rutherglen and 37.1 at Wangaratta.
"We will still get quite warm conditions as we move into the night," Mr Hines said.
"After the cooler win tonight, we could see rain that could last until early Tuesday.
"But after that we are looking at dry weather for the rest of the week, with temperatures around 31 to 32 degrees."
