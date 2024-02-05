YOUNG ACHIEVER:'Seeing people play for Australia, that's what I want to do'

Drew Brndusic isn't one to shy away from a challenge.
The 19-year-old border rugby union star found himself in the Steamers' senior ranks straight out of under-16s and has been forging his own path ever since.
"It was quite a big jump going from playing with boys to then playing against grown men in reserves and seniors, but I think that sort of challenge allowed me to excel coming up against bigger and more skilled players," he said.
"It was really good for my development."
Growing up in predominantly Aussie rules territory, Brndusic played football as a youngster until he realised his true passion lied elsewhere.
"Dad played rugby when he was a bit younger and he always told me I should give it a go," Brndusic said.
"When I was about 15 I played a couple of games and went alright at it, so I thought I'd make the switch over to rugby, and it went from there."
It's a decision that continues to pay off for the talented youngster.
In 2022, while completing his HSC, Brndusic was selected in the ACT Brumbies' under-18s for the National Schoolboy Championships in Sydney.
It was just the start of bigger things to come, later being selected in the Brumbies team for the men's under-19 Super Rugby Championships.
He was named Most Improved Player, leading to a contract in the club's academy.
Last year, Brndusic also made his first grade debut with Gungahlin Eagles in the John I Dent Cup.
"It's always been a goal to wear those colours and to be picked in the squad is just the first step in making that dream come true," he said.
"Seeing people play for Australia, that's what I want to do one day."
Brndusic now resides in Canberra, where he is also excelling academically to study a Bachelor of Physiotherapy at University of Canberra.
While he has already accomplished great feats in his sport, he's got further goals in sight.
"To play professional rugby in Australia was something that seemed so out of reach and out of touch when I first started playing rugby, but now that it's slowly coming closer and closer, I think that's probably what I'm really working towards in the next few years, being in that professional squad with some of the best playing in Australia and New Zealand," he said.
"If I continue with the junior Wallabies, which I really hope I do, we have four weeks in Queensland at the end of April and six weeks in South Africa in the middle of the year.
"It's going to be interesting (juggling study with sport) but I'm looking forward to the challenge.
"Even before I started to work my way up in rugby, I always thought I'd love to go over to South Africa and watch a game over there.
"Now I'm at the stage where I have the chance to potentially go over and play, it's pretty unreal when I think about it."
Brndusic said he wouldn't be where he is today without the support of his parents, Ben Brndusic and Amanda Morcom.
He is one of 16 nominees for the 2024 Young Achiever award.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.