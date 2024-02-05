As a bowler, you would be happy to have the chance for one of these a year

One of Cricket Albury-Wodonga's best players maintains Corowa captain Jarryd Hatton is comparable with any quick in regional NSW.
Hatton has joined Lavington's Nizam Uddin as the association's leading wicket-taker with 39.
Left-arm speedster Hatton has an outstanding average of 7.21, compared to Uddin's impressive 9.9, and the long-time rep player has an incredible strike rate of 14.05, which means he's averaging a wicket every 14 balls.
Team-mate Ben Mitchell has played in Sydney's powerful NSW Premier League, as well as representing NSW Country, so he's played with and against some of the state's best players.
"He is bowling the best I've ever seen him bowl," Mitchell praised.
"I'd be surprised if you found a better quIck in country NSW.
"His skills against good batsmen, being able to swing the ball, are terrific and then when he comes on to bowl to the lower order, he bowls quick, full and straight and says if you miss it, I'm going to get you out."
Hatton already boasts four five-wicket hauls this season, which is remarkable given players can bowl a maximum of only 10 overs per match under the 50-over format and batters can 'wait out' his spell, before attacking some other bowlers.
"I think he's been on a hat-trick every game for the last five weeks," Mitchell stated.
"He bowled an unbelievable hat-trick yorker (against St Patrick's on Saturday) and the batsmen just got his bat down in time."
Although it's difficult to quantify, it would be hard to believe any bowlers in the association's history would have had the opportunity to chase hat-tricks in five successive games.
And given there's still four rounds left in the regular season and finals, Hatton is on target to race past 50 wickets.
