Fatal crossing crash driver questioned, released pending investigations

Police have questioned a driver and released the man pending further enquiries following Friday's fatal crash on Melrose Drive in Wodonga.
The driver, a 45-year-old Wodonga man, stopped at the scene.
He was taken into custody.
Officers from the Major Collision Investigation Unit are examining the cause of the crash.
A police spokeswoman confirmed on Monday that the driver had been released pending further investigation.
Supervisor Gwen Blazely placed flowers at the scene on Saturday and said the late man was a great person.
"He had a lovely disposition, the right person for the school crossing, lovely to talk to, just a nice person full stop, just like most of our team, they're all terrific people," she said.
Mr Beach had started in the role a year earlier.
His brother Trevor Breach said he was a "great bloke".
Detectives spent hours examining the crash scene following the collision, and took measurements, photographs and inspected the damaged car.
Any witnesses can call 1800 3333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.