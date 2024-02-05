The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wild Boar bourbon session ended with car smashed into tree, letterbox

February 5 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aidan Allan blew 0.169 after crashing outside a Wodonga home. File photo
Aidan Allan blew 0.169 after crashing outside a Wodonga home. File photo

A driver who crashed at the front of a Wodonga house after drinking Wild Boar bourbon has been warned his actions could have had far worse consequences.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.