Wild Boar bourbon session ended with car smashed into tree, letterbox

A driver who crashed at the front of a Wodonga house after drinking Wild Boar bourbon has been warned his actions could have had far worse consequences.
Aidan Allan had 12 standard drinks of the high strength bourbon cans before getting into his Holden Rodeo utility.
He hit a tree and concrete letterbox about 11pm during the September 11 incident last year.
A White Box Rise resident said he'd heard car tyres lock up outside his home.
He went outside and saw the car crashed and stalled and the driver attempting to start it.
Allan got the car started and fled the area.
The resident was able to get the car's rear number plate.
Allan drove back past the home twice after the crash.
Police intercepted his vehicle on Pearce Street about 15 minutes after the crash.
He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.169 about an hour after the incident.
The 22-year-old told police he'd had 12 standard drinks and was asked about the crash.
He put it down to "recklessness".
"I'm sorry to the people who own the house," Allan told officers.
He was asked why he didn't stop, and replied "intoxication".
He was issued an immediate driving ban.
Allan, who faced Wodonga court on Friday, February 2, had no criminal history and a perfect driving record until the drunken incident.
Lawyer Samantha Little said Allan had sought counselling of his own accord about a month after the crash.
Magistrate Peter Mithen said it was "a serious set of circumstances".
"It could have been a hell of a lot worse," he said.
"Imagine if your parents got that terrible knock at the door."
Mr Mithen said it wasn't a case where someone thought they were right to drive, but that Allan had completely ignored the law.
Allan was fined $600 and banned from driving for 16 months.
