How Albury couple paved the way for Holden museum

When the National Holden Museum closes later this year it will mark the end of a journey that was meant to involve a caravan trip around Australia but instead saw an Albury couple detour into tourism.
John and Lyn Norwood had been living in Albury since the late 1950s after moving over from their home town of Echuca.
Having wed in 1960, they had four children and Mr Norwood played football as a defender with Albury and Balldale.
On the work front, Mr Norwood became a partner with motor car dealer Tony Alessi in opening Continental Checkpoint which stood where Albury Mazda is today.
Then in 1976, Mr Norwood sold his half of the vehicle business and bought a caravan in anticipation of a trip around the country.
But after Mrs Norwood's father Norm Simmons, who had a collection of artefacts, floated the idea of establishing a museum on land not too far from the port of Echuca things changed.
"We decided there and then we'd get into tourism and instead of going around Australia we came over to Echuca," Mrs Norwood said.
They moved in May 1976 and after a whirlwind construction process, which saw the building's framework trucked from Melbourne, the doors were opened to the Allambee Auto and Folk Museum just before Christmas that year.
"It was something different, it was something that John and I could do together," Mrs Norwood said.
"The port had only been opened a couple of years so it was very hard going to get the people here, of course it's quite different now with people everywhere."
The All the Rivers Run television productions in the 1980s, starring Sigrid Thornton and John Waters, were a huge fillip for tourism, Mrs Norwood recalled.
But by the 1990s, it was time for a change with the site becoming a market and then home to the Holden museum from 1993.
"We worked the museum for 15 years, just the two of us for seven days a week, so by the end we were pretty exhausted," Mrs Norwood said.
The couple continued to live in a house at the rear of the museum until five years ago. Mr Norwood died at the age of 83 in 2021.
Now the family, which includes the couple's three sons and a daughter, has decided to sell the property with the Holden Museum due to close after April 14.
Estate agent son Wayne Norwood is handling the sale, with the premises tipped to be on the market from August and units flagged as a possible future use of the land.
"It will be sad," Mrs Norwood, 83, said.
"But I think over the years since 1976 we've provided a tourist attraction which has been pretty good.
"It's always been pretty well presented and I think we've done our bit."
