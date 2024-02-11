The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

How Albury couple paved the way for Holden museum

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
February 11 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The display room of the Allambee Auto and Folk Museum as it appeared with historic vehicles including a 1923 Crossley and T-Model Ford sitting alongside household goods of yesteryear. Picture supplied
The display room of the Allambee Auto and Folk Museum as it appeared with historic vehicles including a 1923 Crossley and T-Model Ford sitting alongside household goods of yesteryear. Picture supplied

When the National Holden Museum closes later this year it will mark the end of a journey that was meant to involve a caravan trip around Australia but instead saw an Albury couple detour into tourism.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.