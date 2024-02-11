The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Video/Entertainment

From Upper Murray to Hollywood, Ann-Maree urges all to follow their dreams

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
February 11 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MAU Ann-Maree Hurley with actresses Annette Bening and Jodie Foster, Ms Hurley has worked on various actors makeup on the series. Picture supplied.
MAU Ann-Maree Hurley with actresses Annette Bening and Jodie Foster, Ms Hurley has worked on various actors makeup on the series. Picture supplied.

Growing up in a rural Upper Murray town has proven no barrier to Ann-Maree Hurley achieving her wildest of dreams on the world stage.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

More from Entertainment

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.