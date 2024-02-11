From Upper Murray to Hollywood, Ann-Maree urges all to follow their dreams

Growing up in a rural Upper Murray town has proven no barrier to Ann-Maree Hurley achieving her wildest of dreams on the world stage.
That comes with the now US-based make-up artist being nominated for a major American award.
Hurley's work on the 2023 biographical sports drama NYAD has her in the running for a category in the US 2024 Make-up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards to be held on February 18.
Thirty-seven years after leaving her home town of Tallangatta, Ms Hurley said she still found her considerable achievements hard to believe at times.
"I would never have predicted that I would get as far as I have, and I did," she told The Border Mail from her home in Orlando, Florida.
"To get nominated for the award for best contemporary makeup is very exciting, and to be alongside fellow Australian, Felicity Bowring from Echuca is just as nice."
And has met stars from Johnny Depp to Keith Richards to Tobias Menzie to Jodie Foster, to name a few.
Make-up wasn't her first career move; after graduating from Tallangatta High School she went on to study nursing.
"But when I sat down to sit my entrance exam, I realised this wasn't what I wanted to do," she said.
"I knew I wanted to practise make-up because I was really good at it. I signed up to a make-up school and learnt how to do it professionally."
Hurley had a five-year plan - while working at a taxi company answering phones - under which she would "finish make-up school and work on independent films".
"I was almost on my last day of my plan when I got an interview with Channel Seven in Melbourne," she said.
"While there, I was journalist Jennifer Keyte's personal make-up artist on the Tonight show and then I went to Channel 10 and worked on sets like Neighbours, as well as a lot of TV commercials and the occasional stint with ABC."
Hurley loved the exposure she was getting in Australia, but her career really took off when she left for the US in 2000.
"Everyone was really surprised, but no one was more surprised than I was," she said.
"I had always wanted to be a make-up artist, much to the absolute horror of my parents.
"But I still get impostor syndrome; sometimes I think 'oh God, I can't do this' but then 15 minutes later I'm like 'yeah, I can do that'."
Hurley said she still really enjoyed her job, even after working long, tedious days.
"I'm passionate about educating myself and constantly learning," she said.
"I learned how to ventilate facial hair pieces, and now one of my specialties is period shows and facial hair.
"And I really enjoy special-effects make-up."
Hurley said although she had been around plenty of famous people, she had not been "starstruck" in a long time.
"They're just normal people, and it's not all glamour," she said.
"Sometimes we're standing in the middle of the night with minus 7 degree temperatures.
"I have a deliciously dark, Australian, wicked sense of humour, and I'm sure everyone on set is appreciative of that, or maybe not really understanding."
Hurley said she could see herself doing make-up "until the end of time and if not, I'll be selling paint pots on the side of the road".
Her mum Margaret Hurley and sister Susan still live in Tallangatta and are proud of her achievements. She visits them twice a year.
She said even though the industry could be competitive, "I believe there's enough work out there for everyone".
"I've been incredibly lucky and I've been incredibly blessed with the projects that I've been offered and the projects that I've worked on - and the people that I've worked with - so I can't complain."
If she took out the win this month, Hurley said she was sure there would be champagne in the trailer.
One of her driving forces to her career had been the support of mentors and teachers around her.
"When I first started doing make-up lessons, one of my teachers, Nick Dawning, gave me the motivation to go out and follow my dreams," she said.
"I think that if I could give any advice it would be that people should follow their dreams.
"If I listened to all the people who told me I couldn't do it, I wouldn't be here."
