Albury police seek serious domestic violence offenders, including fatal stabber

Updated February 5 2024 - 12:37pm, first published 12:26pm
Heath Parkinson, 39. Picture supplied
A man once acquitted of murder over a fatal stabbing is one of several people being sought by Albury officers on warrant.

