Albury police seek serious domestic violence offenders, including fatal stabber

A man once acquitted of murder over a fatal stabbing is one of several people being sought by Albury officers on warrant.
Police are running Operation Amarok in a bid to find those sought on domestic violence allegations.
Heath Parkinson, 39, was cleared of murder after a trial, after stabbing Christopher Quirk in his leg at Corowa in 2018.
His actions were ruled to be self defence.
He was released on appeal bail in Victoria late last year, and Albury officers are now seeking information about his whereabouts.
Timothy Gunn, who once shut down half of Tasmania after lying about having COVID-19, is also being sought.
Cody Murray, 24, is also being sought by police.
He lives in the Albury region.
Liam Childs, who is depicted in a police image with spacer earrings and a nose ring, has links to the Deniliquin area.
The 25-year-old has multiple warrants.
Christopher Pearson, 43, is also being sought.
He has distinctive tattoos on his neck.
Domonique Brown, 43, is also being sought.
She has ties to Albury and Deniliquin.
Operation Amarok has previously been run by NSW officers, targeting people described as "the state's most dangerous domestic violence offenders".
"Perpetrators are on notice; the Amarok arm of our strategy focuses on them, including assessing their intent, their capability to inflict harm and the access they have to their current or future victims," Commissioner Karen Webb said last year.
"We will continue proactive Amarok deployments, along with the use of a sophisticated suite of strategies, to target dangerous domestic violence offending and protect our communities."
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
