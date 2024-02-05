A prism of creative experiences: The Cube raises the bar for 2024 season

Innovative circus, contemporary dance, suspenseful drama and original comedy will be part of The Cube Wodonga's 2024 season.
The program comprises more than 20 acts from a range of genres including children's classics, new takes on vintage sounds, classical music, tribute acts, circus art and comedy shows.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren launched The Cube Wodonga's season to a record number of members in Wodonga on Friday, February 2.
Cr Mildren said The Cube's program was a vital part of the arts calendar and built a strong community.
"It brings people together and fosters connections across the region," he said.
The Cube season will officially start with Class Clowns on Wednesday, February 21, a one-of-a-kind school comedy competition that showcases Australia's funniest kids.
Wodonga Council's team leader The Cube Wodonga Rebecca Bennell said the 2024 season was a prism of creative experiences.
"This year's program once again raises the bar, and we can't wait to get people through the doors and into the box office," she said.
"We're thrilled to see the return of some of our previous performers in Australian Army Band Kapooka and Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and announce the inclusion of innovative performances including Eliza Hull, Slap. Bang. Kiss and Arterial."
Patrons can experience the sensational sounds of jazz and swing by Border musicians under the expert guidance of Ivan Gellie.
Murray Conservatorium Orchestra will present Orchestra Odyssey: Cinematic and Gaming Music Magic for the Whole Family on Saturday, June 15.
Talented musicians will bring to life exhilarating soundscapes from popular blockbusters and timeless classics.
MT Dance Creative and Centre Stage Event Company will present The Wonderful World of Oz on Saturday, September 14.
The timeless tale with a twist of dance and magic will run over three shows.
Flying Fruit Fly Circus will return with its new show Big Sky on Thursday, August 29, Friday, August 30, and Saturday, August 31.
It premiered the exhilarating Girls With Altitude at The Cube in 2022 and Spherical in 2023.
Murray River Fine Music will present The Genius of Shostakovich on Saturday, May 25.
The program will be performed by Orpheus Trio, with special guest artists Merlyn Quaife (soprano), Markiyan Melnychenko (violin) and Simon Oswell (viola).
Ms Bennell said supporting Border artists remained a priority for the team at The Cube.
"The capacity to showcase the immense local talent we have in our region is a privilege," Ms Bennell said.
"Albury-Wodonga is brimming with artists and The Cube Wodonga will always support their growth and exposure through performance opportunities."
Last year marked a bumper year for the venue, which hosted more than 444 events, sold more than 21,000 tickets and attracted more than 116,000 visitors.
"2023 was a massive year for The Cube Wodonga and this year is looking even bigger," Ms Bennell said.
"We're looking forward to our patrons - both long-time and those discovering the theatre for the first time - discovering the magic of the 2024 line-up."
The Cube Wodonga's 2024 season is supported by Creative Victoria through its Regional Partnerships Fund.
The Cube Wodonga shares membership benefits with Hothouse Theatre and the Albury Entertainment Centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.