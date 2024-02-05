Owner of well-known Border pub 'casting net further' to attract new buyers

A popular Wodonga pub could double in price after being placed on the market for the second time in six years.
Edwards Tavern on Moorefield Park Drive and the attached Cellarbrations drive-through bottle shop are up for sale, with Melbourne-based agent CVA Property Consultants seeking upwards of $3 million for the freehold.
A new five-year lease is in place with the licensee of Edwards Taverns, while Cellarbrations is one year into a five-year agreement.
It sold in January 2018 for $1.76 million.
Selling agent Daniel Philip said there had been 19 registered inquiries for the property since it was first listed on Thursday, February 1.
"We're quoting around the mid-$3 million mark," he said.
"We don't do a lot of work in Wodonga. It is a client of ours that owns it and I think they wanted to spread the net a little bit further than just the local market.
"Not everyone is a buyer, but you sort of work out who's who and you know the locals because they call it Eddie's Tavern, so you pick that up pretty quickly.
"It's well serviced from a lot of the surrounding businesses with a lot of motels around it. They do really well in winter as well because they have quite a number of (four) fireplaces in there."
The 1100-square metre property, with 70 car parking spaces, has a net rental income of more than $215,000.
Edwards Tavern first opened in 1995 with Trevor Cutler and Ross Cooke among the original five partners.
The property is being offered for private sale through an expressions of interest campaign until February 29.
