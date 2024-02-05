The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Owner of well-known Border pub 'casting net further' to attract new buyers

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
February 6 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga pub Edwards Tavern has been placed on the market and could have a new owner by the end of February. Picture by Mark Jesser
Wodonga pub Edwards Tavern has been placed on the market and could have a new owner by the end of February. Picture by Mark Jesser

A popular Wodonga pub could double in price after being placed on the market for the second time in six years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.