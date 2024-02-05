Get the 'Mail' on where punters are headed as hundreds farewell popular publican

Locals at a "last drinks" event at a Mulwala pub who gathered in their hundreds on Sunday to farewell a popular publican say they will now flock to the only other hotel in town.
The Royal Mail Hotel closed on February 4 after publican Kardy Veera decided he'd "had enough" and quit his role running the hotel.
It is understood the hotel's owner, who has been contacted by The Border Mail, will reopen the Royal Mail "sometime in the future".
While Mr Veera said some former locals might now go to the Mulwala Water Ski Club, long-time Royal Mail local Robert "Possum" Purtle tipped they favoured the Lake Mulwala Hotel, affectionately known by locals as "The Swinger".
Mr Veera said while Sunday was a sad day in some respects, he was overwhelmed by the "incredible sense of community support" he felt.
"On the Friday, Saturday and Sunday, hundreds of people came in to say goodbye, not just to me, but to the pub," he said. "On Sunday, the last day of the pub operating, there were more than 200 people coming in for last drinks over the course of the day.
"The owner of the pub didn't turn up, I guess he might turn up next week when he's figuring out what is going to happen with the pub,
Mr Purtle said most people he spoke to on Sunday indicated they would head to "The Swinger".
"I think they're expecting quite a few to turn up there now, to run their punters' club there, that's their new spot," he said.
Lake Mulwala Hotel owner Chris Egan said he would welcome anyone who "felt left out in the cold" after the closure of the Royal Mail.
"We're happy to fill the void," Mr Egan said. "We've always had a pretty good working relationship with the other hotel because we're both small, family-run, owned and operated businesses.
"But, yeah, if any, anyone that's sort of been put out in the cold up the road, we will be more than happy to accommodate them.
"Some might go to the clubs because they have cheap beer and food, the clubs can afford to do that, but I expect we will be welcoming quite a few people who used to drink at the Royal Mail."
